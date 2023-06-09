Bhopal: Bollywood responsible for religious conversions: Niyaz Khan, IAS agent

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh Cadre, Niyaz Khan, said on Thursday that Bollywood is responsible for the conversions and it all started from there.

Speaking to ANI about religious conversion, the IAS officer said, “Conversion is not good at all. Conversion started in Bollywood. Where big movie stars have converted from Hindus to Muslims this still happens today.Conversion is wrong because we consider it a religion to be above all other religions and to call other religions to join their religion thinking that the other is small is fundamentally very wrong.”

“Our nation is a democratic country, here all religions are equal. How can we say that one should convert to my religion after marriage. Both people should follow their own religions. If there are so many love and it is their compulsion then both should follow their respective religions, I think conversion is not appropriate,” the officer said.

When asked if Bollywood was responsible for the conversions, he replied, “100% Bollywood is responsible for the conversions. Bollywood has been the model of our country, people even regard artists as divine figures. People imitate western culture, resulting in films that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which deteriorate our civilization and ruin the younger generation.” If Bollywood stops imitating Hollywood and adopts the spirit of patriotism, it will become obvious that Bollywood is the source of these vices.

People import Hollywood movies. Bollywood tarnishes the culture of our country and negatively influences children. So Bollywood must be tightened up to act as a guiding force in the country like sadhus or sanyasi, the officer added.

Further, speaking about his tweet, Khan added, “There are three things I tweeted. First, Muslim Brotherhood should become cow protectors, second is they should try to become vegetarians, although ‘there is no compulsion, it is voluntary and the third is to develop good relations with the Brahmins.’ He further explained his logic behind his remark that although Muslims respect the protectors of cows. Even many Muslims also feed cows and give them water. It is also seen that there are a few selected people who commit such incidents (slaughter of cows), if Muslims also become protectors of cows, then the cow will be protected.

Second, the practice of vegetarianism continues all over the world. It is adopted to save the earth, which is fine to adopt, but no one can be forced to decide what to eat. Third, to have good relations with the Brahmins. The Brahman, always following the path of truth, guiding the country, has been giving advice for 3000 years. Even today, when there is a program of saints, thousands of people have gathered. Brahmins are guides even today. With the blessing of the Brahmins, peace has been maintained among us so far. A Brahmin like Kautilya has been a great example for India, added IAS officer Khan.

“My tweet is not political. I am independent and this is entirely my personal opinion,” Khan said.

Responding to a question asked if he is inspired by Hinduism, will he adopt Hinduism, the officer said: “Never, I have two idols, Mohammad Saab is my idol and the another is the Great Chanakya. I am in Islam and will remain so. Mohammad Saab is my idol. It’s another matter that people think anything else of me about my tweets.”

