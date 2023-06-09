Entertainment
These Bollywood Stars Suddenly Said Goodbye to Social Media, Fans Got Sad
Kajol and Karan Johar
Bollywood stars are very active on social media. Fans want to know more and more about him. However, sometimes for some reason he also says goodbye to social media. Let’s take a look at these celebrities…
Kajol
Kajol also surprised her fans when she said she was taking a break from social media for a while. Sharing a post, she wrote, “I’m going through the hardest time of my life.” Not only that, all of the actress’ posts have disappeared from her Instagram feed.
amir khan
Aamir Khan announced on his 56th birthday that he was going offline. He wrote a short note: “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love on my birthday. My heart is full. By the way, this will be my last post on social media.
Karan Johar
Karan Johar also suddenly announced that he was taking a break from social media. He wrote: ‘Just making room for more positive energy and this is the first step towards that’. Farewell Twitter!
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha has a huge following on Twitter. She often interacts with her fans through the #SonaSays session. However, he too had said goodbye to Twitter for some time.
Fatima Sana Cheikh
Famous Dangal actress Fatima Sana Sheikh also informed her fans on her Instagram stories that she is taking a break from social media. He said: Take a break from social media. Be careful guys.
