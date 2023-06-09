Modern Family star Adam DeVine recalls witnessing a murder in front of his $2.6million Hollywood Hills home





Adam DeVine claimed to have witnessed a fatal shooting in front of his Hollywood Hills home during a live podcast recording. DeVine appeared on the “This is Important” podcast on Wednesday, along with co-hosts Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck. The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star shared a story in which he and his wife, Chloe Bridges, witnessed a man being “shot” in the couple’s neighborhood. “This is a real scary thing that just happened,” DeVine began. “So across the street they were setting it up like some crazy poker game, right?” “People were driving like Lamborghinis and Bentleys and Rolls-Royces and s—and like old guys, who for sure f— prostitutes and playing cards,” he continued, according to the New York Post. CHRIS ROCK CATCHES ALLEGED MANAGER IN FIRE EVACUATION FROM HIS NYC HOME: SOURCE “And I see these guys, and it’s fun to sit and watch, [so] Me and my wife were sitting on our balcony, and it looks crazy.” “This is where it gets sad,” he noted. “Someone was murdered there.” The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed to Fox News Digital that the West Bureau Homicide is investigating after a 35- to 40-year-old man was fatally shot outside a Hollywood Hills home in the early hours of June 7. suspect was standing outside the house talking before the fatal shooting took place. “The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, striking the victim,” the LAPD PIO told Fox News Digital. “The suspect fled east in a vehicle and is still waiting.” The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) and paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER “I called it s—, I called it s—,” DeVine said while taping the podcast. “I was like it was despicable to come down here and of course someone got shot.” A representative for DeVine did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. It’s unclear when DeVine moved into the Hollywood Hills home, but the actor once dealt with a chilling incident. The house he lived in in 2015 was broken into and his new truck and a gun were stolen, according to reports. “Luckily it’s just stuff and no one got hurt, but it sucks that I work so hard to buy some cool stuff and you steal it because you have no ambition and you’re too stupid to make enough money to buy nice things,” he wrote. on Twitter at the time. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

