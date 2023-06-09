The MCU: A History of American Exceptionalism





Fifteen years ago, Marvel released its first Iron Man movie, beginning a series that would effectively revitalize a cult classic, explode with global accolades, and redefine the film franchise industry. Marvel Entertainment LLC, a company that earned over $28 billion globallyexpands its (MCU) universe so far in phase five of its superhero movie and TV outings (phase six is ​​set to begin in 2024). Marvel blockbusters aren’t just famous for their cutting-edge music and special effects. At the same time, the past decade and a half has been a particularly ripe time to whet the world’s appetite for hegemonic oversight. Media Studies Specialist Brett Pardy examines how growing support for the MCU’s growth corresponds to a popular interest in neoliberal security. His argument hinges on the idea of ​​Hollywood militainment, which he sees as a response to the cultural shift of militarization in the post-9/11 era, a time that needed to be secured in stories that would affirm militarized mythos. Many scholars argue that in this new era of hegemonic security, the military was centered on the symbol of American exceptionalism that invited the public to be entertained in times of disaster. Many critics have scrutinized the relationship between Marvel superheroes and American exceptionalism, even venturing to accuse the films of military propaganda. Pardy focuses on the evolution of Iron Man to highlight the process of politicization of MCU films. The superhero, who went from a standard protagonist in the 60s to one of today’s leading characters, is an industrialist known to be involved in arms business; hes a conflict tycoon. As Pardy reports, Marvel comics writer Stan Lee viewed the character as a challenge. He created Iron Man in response to antipathy towards the military during the Cold War, as a dramatic portrayal of combative industrialism. However, when introduced as part of a seminal cinematic MCU storyline, Iron Man was repurposed as a technocratic fantasy that represented security and peace, a particularly nice fit for 21st century ideologies. Along with the rise of Iron Man, there are other subtle deviations from the comics that demonstrate the weaponization of MCU storylines. For example, SHIELD, the governing body for superheroes, has been changed in both title and role from Supreme Headquarters, International Espionage, Law Enforcement Division in the comics to the Division of Strategic Homeland Intervention, Law Enforcement, and Logistics in the movies. This change in language, Pardy argues, both Americanizes the content (the gesture to an international governing body remains silent in the films) and creates a political context in which violence will be seen as necessary for American security. Many critics have scrutinized the relationship between Marvel superheroes and American exceptionalism, even venturing accuse the films of being military propaganda. But Pardys’ argument is nuanced: Not every Marvel character functions as a neoliberal mirage of American hegemony. Captain Marvel, for its part, is largely anti-authority, offering a kind of counter-argument to the MCU’s weaponization trope. That being said, Pardy acknowledges that such choices still contribute to how Marvel characters are viewed in relation to liberal values ​​and deliver a message of morality through superheroes. Even though explicit militarization was downplayed in subsequent films, the militarized logic of murder as a solution and the concept of life without grievance remains present in Marvels films, he concludes. As long as there is a greater good, killing is game over. Support JSTOR everyday! Join our new membership program on Patreon today.

Resources JSTOR is a digital library for scholars, researchers and students. JSTOR Daily readers get free access to the original research behind our JSTOR stories. By: Brett Pardy Studies in Popular Culture, Vol. 42, no. 1 (autumn 2019), p. 103 to 122 Southern Popular Culture Association

