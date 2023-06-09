An Actors’ Strike Could Devastate StudiosPlus, Singing Would Be Cooler

The actors are claiming stardom as they enter contract talks with Hollywood’s biggest studios, and the outcome could be devastating for an industry already rocked by the writers’ strike. In just 38 days, film and TV scribes managed to cause massive dismay. Shooting inAngels Andnew York dropped, and it’s not just late-night hosts who have had to put their shows on hold. The first picketersstop production on several projects, including ShowtimesBillions and AppleTV+Booty. If your movie or TV show is still filming and we haven’t shut it down yet, hold on tight,Eric Haywood, a writer onManifest AndLaw and order: organized crime,tweeted recently. Well, turn around. Few things have been so disruptive to Hollywood’s century-old pipelines, with the possible exception of the last writers’ strike 15 years ago and the pandemic. If the actors join the writers with a work stoppage of their own, which seems increasingly likely, they could shut down production altogether.

Monday night, SAG-AFTRA, the guild representing 160,000 actors and other performersannouncement that nearly 98% of its members had voted to authorize a strike if they failed to negotiate a new contract with the Alliance of Film and Television Producers by the end of the month. Actors haven’t gone on strike in over 40 years, but watching writers tackle big issues like the rise of streaming and the looming threat of artificial intelligence has clearly galvanized the band. I go to the picket lines as often as I can, says SAG-AFTRA member Mehdi Barakchian. I think it’s important that all members of any union come out in support, because this is a fundamental change right now. What happens in the next few months will affect the entire industry in perpetuity.

Arrow co-creatorMarc Guggenheim calls for an incredibly large possible actors’ strike, because without actors, you definitely don’t have a production. And once you shut down production across the board, it’s really a game-changer. That’s a lot of money to hemorrhage everyday for studios.

The arrival of another influential union in Hollywood’s labor dispute, particularly after the Directors Guild of America pulled out of the fight over the weekend by tentatively agreeing to a new three-year contract with the studios, has applauded the writers. Anything can happen in the SAG’s own negotiations with the AMPTP, but a coalition of the two unions, already aligned on many negotiating points, could prove powerful.

Although the president of SAG-AFTRAFran Drescher, who is also a member of the WGA, took some heat tosay from the picket lines that she was hopeful that we might not come to this, she called for solidarity. Unions gain strength by supporting each other and the WGA’s fight is just, itwritten to members in May. And the cast have shown unprecedented support for writers since the WGA strike began on May 2, taking to the picket lines with their own SAG-AFTRA Supporters WGA signs and black t-shirts. SAG-AFTRA has been fantastic, saysBonnie Dat, a strike captain for the East Coast branch of the WGA. One of the big differences between this strike and the last one is that the writers don’t sing a lot, but the actors really get into the lead vocals, so our picket lines are a lot noisier than they were there. years old.

Asstreaming upended the way writers are paid, it upset the fortunes of actors in the day-to-day job. Shorter television seasons, longer hiatuses between seasons, and stagnant rates amid record inflation have made it harder for performers to support themselves in Los Angeles and New York. There’s this perception that as actors, all of them were wealthy Hollywood celebrities, but the majority of SAGs don’t earn insane salaries, saysLawrence Adams, who played former cult member Gretchen Chalker onThe unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Many of us do minimum contracts, which in our time makes it very difficult to have a career.

Like their WGA peers, the cast is calling on studios to increase minimums and residual payouts, especially on streaming projects that have historically handed out smaller checks than broadcast and cable. Streaming is where most of the jobs are, says another actor, who asked to remain anonymous. So the minimums just have to be raised. It’s not sustainable for them to be where they are. The actors are also aligned with the writers on their fears about AI. We must obtain agreement on acceptable uses, negotiate protections against abuse, and ensure consent and fair compensation for the use of your work to train AI systems and create new performances,reads an FAQ about negotiations on the SAG-AFTRA website.

Some issues, of course, are unique to the actors, particularly their concerns about studio contributions to their unions’ health and pension plans and their desire to regulate the rules for self-recorded auditions. It really is a matter of respect, says Barakchian. If you’re going to make that kind of money and you’re going to put us out there because we’re putting ourselves out there for you, you have to show that you appreciate us and respect what we do.

There could be enough differences for SAG-AFTRA negotiations to play out differently from WGAs. Chief NegotiatorDuncan Crabtree-Ireland recognized as much in anote of June 4 to members. As we have done throughout this process, we will remain in close communication with our sister unions, in particular the WGA and DGA, and we will seek to capitalize on the knowledge we have gained from their bargaining process and the progress they have made on common issues. , he wrote, but added: Our bargaining strategy has never relied on or been dependent on the outcome or status of any other union bargaining, nor do we subscribe to the philosophy that the terms of agreements with other unions are binding on us.

While the solidarity rhetoric is strong on the picket lines, privately some WGA members have expressed skepticism about whether the actors will actually strike. I’m having a hard time wrapping my brain around the idea of ​​hitting SAG, says a showrunner. They are such a large and diverse group that they are a bit unmanageable. And the state of their health and pension plans makes them vulnerable. If the AMPTP comes up with good AI language and a life raft for their health and retirement, it could be very difficult to get a group as diverse and important as the SAG to go on strike.

But the actorsvanity lounge spoke to sound invigorated if not necessarily enthusiastic about the prospect of a strike, especially since many are already out of work thanks to the closures precipitated by the WGA work stoppage. It’s hard to say I’m excited about a strike because we’re already hurting, Adams said. But I’m excited about what it could mean for labor in our industry, just for workers to have a bit more power.