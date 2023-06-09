Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Hits Breaking Point In Hollywood: Taking A Gap Year





‘Spider-Man’ actor Tom Holland has announced that he is taking a step back from his acting career. After the British star struggled to simultaneously be a producer and actor, Holland revealed what made him walk away from Hollywood. “It was a tough time for sure,” the 27-year-old said during an interview with ‘Extra’ for his film ‘The Crowded Room’. ‘SPIDER-MAN’ STAR TOM HOLLAND TAKES A SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK “We were exploring some emotions that I had never felt before. And on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day issues that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure.” While Holland executive produced the dark psychological thriller series, he admitted that portraying a character who suffers from mental health issues at the same time was no easy task. “I’m no stranger to hard work,” Holland noted. “I lived by the idea that hard work is good work. Again, the show broke me.” The ‘Unchartered’ star added that there was a time when he escaped to a beach in Mexico for a week and ‘laid low’ because he desperately needed a break . ZENDAYA GETS LOVELY SUPPORT FROM BOYFRIEND TOM HOLLAND ON STUNNING ‘VOGUE ITALIA’ COVER “I’m now taking a year off, and that’s a result of how difficult this show is. I’m excited to see how it turns out. I feel like our hard work hasn’t been wasted.” Holland went on to explain how the hell he spends his time away from Hollywood, which includes travelling, spending time with loved ones, golfing and gardening. “I was just trying to be a regular guy from Kingston and chill,” he shared. He plays in “The Crowded Room” alongside stars Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum and Will Chase. APP USERS CLICK HERE The Marvel star has been candid about her mental health in the past. Last August, Holland shared on social media that he would be absent from the platform to prioritize his mental health. “Hello and goodbye, I took a break from social media for my mental health,” he wrote. “I find Instagram and Twitter to be too stimulating, too overwhelming. I get caught up and spiral when I read about myself online and ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state. So I have decided to take a step back and delete the app.” ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND GETTING ‘SERIOUS’, PLANNING ‘REAL FUTURE TOGETHER’: REPORT Holland is dating his “Spider-Man” co-star Zendaya. Although their romance is mostly kept out of the public eye, their budding relationship came into full bloom when the two were spotted dating in July 2021. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The couple met in 2016 on the set of “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” when Holland played Peter Parker, and Zendaya played his love interest Michelle Jones, aka MJ. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

