General daily overview for June 09, 2023 – Orlando Sentinel

General daily overview for June 09, 2023 Our thoughts are all subject to change on a day like this. The helpful Moon in Aquarius begins in a powerful square with Mercury in Taurus, but then slips into gentle Pisces to rest for a bit. Mercury sextiles mystical Neptune at 5:14 p.m. EST, making it hard to tell the difference between fantasy and reality. Fortunately, Luna will then join the mighty Saturn, helping us to use this magical energy in the most productive way possible. Creativity and responsibility go hand in hand.

Ram March 21 – April 19 You have your eye on the money, but following it could be like chasing a white rabbit. Mercury in your money-loving 2nd house makes a helpful sextile to mystical Neptune in your fantasy-fueled 12th house, which could help you come up with some truly inspired and profitable ideas — provided they’re not built on clouds. Look for an equal mix between your realistic needs and your daydreams, as the results could pay dividends for many years to come.

Bull April 20 – May 20 People only want the best for you today – and they’ll have no problem telling you that. There’s a nice sextile between Mercury in your sign, giving you plenty to talk about, and Neptune in your 11th House of Social Groups, ensuring your friends are more supportive. If you’ve brainstormed a few ideas, today would be a great day to get feedback or even constructive criticism. You don’t have to worry about naysayers showing up.

Gemini May 21 – June 20 Your mind is working in ways you can’t quite see right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s not to your advantage. Intelligent Mercury reaches across the sky from your subconscious sector to make a positive connection with Neptune in your career sector, bringing helping hands and inspired ideas out of the woods. If you come across a brilliant idea, don’t question it – don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. You deserve support! Trust that you are made to succeed.

Cancer June 21 – July 22 Expanding your social circle could simultaneously broaden your horizons. There’s a supportive sextile between Mercury in your outgoing 11th house and Neptune in your distant 9th house, connecting you with unique people and new ideas. Do not hesitate to these! Instead, embrace this feeling of newness as a wonderful opportunity from the universe. Even though things may seem a bit daunting at first sight, it could turn out to be a wonderful adventure that you will remember for years.

Leo July 23 – August 22 Some important topics can be discussed today, but it takes more than a complicated conversation to intimidate you. Loquacious Mercury is in your career sector, focusing on your climb up the ladder, while its connection to Neptune in your 8th house of shared resources will allow you to analyze your accomplishments and ensure they are properly rewarded. It’s not always easy to meet your needs, but a supervisor should be willing to listen to you if you present them clearly and concisely.

Virgin August 23 – September 22 Getting on the same page as someone else might be harder than usual. Your brain is moving at a mile per minute as the speed of Mercury flies through your vast 9th house. Mercury’s sextile to Neptune in your relationship sector could make you feel like you’re on your own in your search for open horizons. Don’t get mad at someone if they can’t keep up with your adventures – the less you rely on others, the further you can go.

Balance September 23 – October 22 It’s easy for things to slip through the cracks right now. There is a positive sextile between Mercury in your extreme 8th house and Neptune in your responsible 6th house, but unfortunately Neptune is anything but responsible. Try to stay on top of all your tasks, preferably with a list you can refer to. However, if something is forgotten, don’t worry. You can always come back to things later, so take this time to be gentle with yourself.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21 Your closest relationships could take on airs of fantasy and magic when you least expect it. Mercury in your partnership sector makes a beautiful sextile to the magic of Neptune in your 5th House of Pleasure, so if there was ever a perfect day to share with a loved one, this would be it. This energy will impact all relationships, whether romantic, professional, or platonic, so don’t think you need romance to see the wonderful potential in front of you.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21 A little productivity is exactly what your home could use right now. Ticking off chores will be more satisfying with Mercury in your efficient 6th house — plus, it also connects to Neptune in your home sector. The universe helps you focus on all the pending tasks under your roof. Take care of anything small, like laundry or dishes, because getting rid of all that clutter can quickly make you feel like a whole new you.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19 Following the path less traveled could lead you somewhere fabulous. When Mercury exits in your lucky 5th house sextile sweet Neptune in your community-oriented 3rd house, they make it the perfect day to get out and see what’s happening in your area. Stop at stores you normally skip, try a new restaurant, or stroll through a park you’ve never admired before. Chances are you’ll find something wonderful if you take the time to look for it.

Aquarius January 20 – February 18 There’s a fine line between indulging and indulging yourself, especially right now. Mercury in your emotional 4th house connects with Neptune in your income sector, which could require you to soothe your heart with some retail therapy. There’s nothing wrong with a little shopping, but make sure you see your purchases for what they are and don’t expect them to solve other emotional issues. If you’re in the mood to spend, do your best to spend wisely.