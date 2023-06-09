Inside the enchanting world of Bollywood celebrity wedding films

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The wedding videography industry in India has undergone a paradigm shift from the way videos were made in the 80s and 90s. Take any of the wedding video files from that era, which have d were first converted from the VHS tapes they came in, and you’ll be able to see the difference. Instead of telling the wedding functions step by step, there is a certain style that has become part of videography.

Vishal Punjabi, founder of The Wedding Filmer, is someone who saw the change happen when he started his business 13 years ago, when wedding videos were just a documentation function – a recording timeline of events with little narration or art. It was a largely ignored industry, hidden in the shadows of wedding photography. However, in the years that followed, Vishal underwent a radical transformation, driven by a new demand for quality, creativity and personalization. The rising middle class and its increasing exposure to global cultures have played an important role in this change. People started looking not only for documentation, but also for narration; they wanted their wedding films to reflect their personalities, their love stories, their unique moments of joy, and sometimes even their struggles.

This transition has brought opportunities for innovation and growth, but also challenges. A notable problem is the influx of wedding photographers who venture into wedding filmography without fully understanding the fundamental differences between the two mediums. Unlike photography, filmmaking requires a deep understanding of motion, timing, and sound, as well as storytelling.

And when it comes to celebrity weddings, Vishal was at the center of it all, directing the wedding films of India’s power couples – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.

“Deepika, whom I had the privilege of directing in Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani, asked me to film her wedding while filming a wedding sequence in the film. True to her word, she kept her promise, pledge of his integrity and an approval of my work.

However, it is important to note that we value quality and preparation above all else. For example, we chose to turn down the opportunity to film Ranbir and Alia’s wedding as it was last minute, and I believe in enough preparation to ensure we only deliver the best. Likewise, we have decided to abandon the shooting of the wedding of Priyanka Chopra, who had chosen People magazine for the shooting. At the time, we were deeply attached to Deepika’s reception in Mumbai and Isha Ambani’s wedding. We have decided to focus on our ongoing projects to ensure that we continue to maintain the level of excellence that we are known for,” Vishal told us.

Another major player in the game is Siddharth Sharma, founder of House On The Clouds, who filmed the engagement of AAP politician Raghav Chaddha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. “Parineeti and Raghav’s engagement gave us as filmmakers a fascinating perspective due to their distinct backgrounds and backgrounds. As these two diverse worlds collided, we anticipated some interesting moments. Our strategy for documenting the ceremony was to completely immerse ourselves in their auditory world because we knew — in small groups, even the smallest whispers, laughs and talks added to the story,” Sharma said.

When Sharma started in 2015, wedding videography was still considered an option, and only a few couples chose it. At the time, it was gradually being recognized as an important art form. Only long videos of the ceremonies, rarely watched, were produced.

Aside from wedding films, another related area that has undergone massive change is the wedding event management industry transforming into a fully professional space, which Devanshi Patel, Founder of Shreem Events, sheds some light on. Patel’s firm was behind cricketer Hardik Pandya’s marriage to Nataa Stankovi, which spanned two days. “The union of their cultures and rituals made it a unique and beautiful occasion. Planning a celebrity wedding is exciting and stressful, but the satisfaction of having executed the event perfectly without any obstacles made it extremely rewarding. “, Patel told us.

Whether it is those responsible for filming the wedding or those planning it, they end up forming an intimate relationship with the family, throughout the wedding, which includes traditional rituals like the Chuddha, Mehendi, Haldi ceremony. , and welcoming the bride. or the groom or the fact that so many weddings now take place at overseas destination weddings in places like Europe and Southeast Asia.

