Seinfeld Actor and Comedian Pat Cooper Dead at 93: Telling Jokes Until the End

Pat Cooper, a stand-up comedian best known for his appearances on Seinfeld, the movie Analyze This and the Shock Jock Howard Sterns radio show, has died aged 93.

Coopers’ wife, Emily Conner, confirmed his death in a statement on Wednesday, according to The New York Times.

The comedian reportedly died at his home in Las Vegas. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Steve Garrin, who produced and wrote with Cooper, also confirmed his death, writing on Facebook, I am heartbroken to hear the sad news of the passing of my great friend, Pat Cooper.

garrin said Weekly entertainment Cooper told jokes until the end and had a lot of health problems.

Jerry Seinfeld (L) and Pat Cooper attend The Cop Show New York Premiere Party at Carolines On Broadway on February 23, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Getty

Cooper’s career began in the 1950s at small East Coast clubs, The Times reported.

He went on to serve as the opening act for Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Jerry Lewis, and appeared on several television shows, including those hosted by Dean Martin and Merv Griffin.

In the late 1990s, Cooper appeared as himself on Seinfeld in an episode where he berated Jerry Seinfeld for losing a jacket and asked George Constanza: Are you allowed to be here? Are you show business?

Cooper’s other acting jobs included roles on Analyze This, Analyze That, and the LA Law TV show.

He also starred alongside a host of other comedians in the notorious film The Aristocrats, about the world’s dirtiest joke.

Pat Cooper on Seinfeld. Credit: Youtube

Cooper continued to perform at clubs, casinos and the iconic Manhattan Friars Club until his retirement in 2012.

Two years earlier he had published an autobiography titled How Dare You Say How Dare Me!

He was dubbed Comedian of Outrage for his no-holds-barred approach to comedy.

Frankie Vaughan, Liza Minnelli and Pat Cooper (far right) perform on the television show This Is Tom Jones in 1970 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Donaldson collection / Getty Images

I’m half a name,” he told the New York Observer in 1999.

I’m not a Rodney Dangerfield.

I am not a Bob Hope.

Im a consistent performer. Im packing rooms.

But I’m happier than Rodney will ever be.

Pat Cooper has died aged 93. Credit: Anna Weber / WireImage

Rodney Dangerfiled died in 2004 following heart surgery, aged 82.

Cooper is survived by his wife, three sisters, three children and five grandchildren, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, tributes started pouring in for the actor and comedian.

I don’t have enough words to say about #PatCooper, wrote friend and fellow comedian Tammy Pescatelli.

When I was little, he was my idol.

When I became an actor, he became my friend, and when he became my friend, he became my family.

There was nothing a man wouldn’t do for you if he loved you, and I was lucky.

A tweet about Tammy Pescatelli’s Pat Cooper. Credit: Twitter/Tammy Pescatelli

RIP #PatCooperone of the last pioneers of old B&W TV stand-ups, wrote a fan.

The world of comedy has lost a legend in #PatCooper, wrote another.

Do yourself a favor and search for any videos you can find of Friars Club roasts where Pat would crush an entire piece under his thumb.

Very sad to hear that we lost #PatCoopersays a third.

I first met him in 2010, while working on the Friars Club Comedy Film Festival.

He made us all laugh.

