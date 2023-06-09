AI’s Fatal Hollywood Writing Flaw

ILately, I have often been asked this question: as a screenwriter, am I worried about the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the entertainment sector? Will AI put writers out of work?

I have two answers to this question. The first is a bit flippant. No, I say. I’m not worried. Intelligence in Hollywood has always been artificial, and we still managed to make a good living.

The second answer is a bit more nuanced. The key to any successful AI engine is the data set. A computer only knows what it is allowed to know.

When ChatGPT launched, for example, its computational brain had limited knowledge of the world. He was only taught about events before 2021, which means that much of the weirdness of the COVID-19 vaccines of the past three years, Elon Musk, Harry and Meghan, the midterm elections, squid gamethat sort of thing was totally absent from his memory banks.

And while that might be a desirable mindset when it comes to people personally, I’d like to erase the last three years of my memory banks; hell, the past five years would be even better when talking about an automatic robot brain that is supposed to know everything is not so great.

Of course, some AI setups don’t have this specific limitation, but all rely on a set of data to work. And while the ChatGPT dataset might be too small right now, every AI application will have unrestricted access to everything.

And that’s why I’m pretty optimistic about the effect of AI on my career as a writer. The AI ​​simply knows too much. And he read too much. He will soon have access to anything that has been written or documented, and I think we can all agree that anything that is written or documented is a fatally flawed dataset to use, because most of that stuff is really terrible.

It’s a simple case of trash inside, trash outside. Throughout history, most novels have been bad. Likewise, most movies and TV shows. And as long as that’s the dataset AI uses to help greedy movie studios replace (expensive) human writers, I think my paycheck is safe.

In other words: if I ask AI to help me create and develop a new half-hour TV comedy, it will draw on some of the best examples in the category. Cheersof course, but also Newlyweds, friends, all in the family as well as some of the worst. How will he know, for example, that night yard it’s funny but that Small wonder, a first-run syndication comedy about a little girl who is a robot, was really awful? The AI ​​might, in fact, prefer Small wonder, at a robot-to-robot level. The script that comes out of this AI bot is going to be just as bad, and possibly worse, than everything else.

Eventually, of course, these design drawbacks of AI datasets will be resolved by the market. Some enterprising characters will start training AI applications only on the best examples of TV and movie scripts. Instead of relying on a broad base of everything Hollywood has ever produced, both the really good and the really bad, what will emerge are very expensive high end data sets, just the best entries, curated by experts and influencers. Available at a premium price, of course.

In the future, before a screenwriter begins a project, he or she will order a bespoke dataset. Write a romantic comedy? The premium data set will include You’ve Got Mail, How to Marry a Millionaire, Breakfast at Tiffany’sAnd How Stella got her groove back. But no, let’s say, Just go Or I now pronounce you Chuck and Larry. Write a thriller? Load configuration with The Bourne Identity And The wages of fearbut be sure to erase all traces of Basic Instinct II And I know who killed me.

There will be datasets trained exclusively on movie scripts that have grossed over $1 billion, and some that only know about TV shows that have inspired multiple spin-off series. Hollywood writers of the future will not be hired to write. They’ll be hired to compile a dataset of previously released movies and TV shows to copy and steal, which is sort of what they’re doing today. It just takes longer.

Rob Long is a television writer and producer, most notably as writer and executive producer on Cheersand he is the co-founder of Ricochet.com.