Pierce Brosnan, Keeley Shaye Smith in Faith Hill, Tim McGraw: Hollywood couples who have stood the test of time
Love in Hollywood often seems fleeting, with high profile relationships falling apart in the blink of an eye. However, there are several Hollywood couples who have defied the odds and built lasting relationships that have stood the test of time.
These couples have shared decades of love, commitment and partnership, offering valuable insight into what it takes to make a marriage work in the spotlight.
From Dolly Parton and Carl Dean’s 57-year bond to Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas’ romance, here’s a look at some of Hollywood’s longest-lasting unions and the secrets behind their successful marriages.
Dolly Parton and Carl Dean: 57 years old
At Dolly Parton and Carl Deanenduring marriage was marked by their opposing personalities. Parton acknowledges that their differences make their relationship exciting, stating, “We’re complete opposites, but that’s what makes it fun. I never know what he’s going to say or do. He always surprises me.”
Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston Bridges: 48 years old
Jeff Bridgesknew he had found his kindred spirit in Susan Geston when he first laid eyes on her, despite her appearance marred by a car accident. “I mean, I was crazy. I was crazy the first time I saw her,” Bridges revealed. They have been together ever since, raising three daughters.
Denzel and Pauletta Washington: 46 years old
Denzel and Pauletta Washington’s marriage had a rocky start, with Pauletta rejecting Denzel’s proposal three times. However, their love triumphed and they have been together for over four decades. Denzel humorously admitted, “She turned me down, she said no. And since that was three times, that means she turned me down twice.”
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgewick: 35 years
Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon crossed paths and embarked on a journey that would span three decades. In 1988, shortly after they first met, they took the plunge and exchanged vows, forging a bond that would stand the test of time. Little did they know that their connection actually predated their official meeting.
During an appearance on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, Kevin recounted a moment in a grocery store after performing a matinee play when fate intervened. “There was a little girl who had just seen the matinee, and her brother said, ‘You liked that actor, go tell him you liked him,’ and that was Kyra,” he said. revealed. Despite their age difference, with Kevin being seven years older, this unexpected encounter sowed the seeds of a deep connection.
Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff: 32 years old
In 1991 Rob Lowe married Sheryl Berkoff, a talented makeup artist. Their union has stood the test of time, as they celebrate more than three decades of love and partnership. Together they are the proud parents of two sons, Edward and John. “Thirty is a big number for any marriage, any relationship. It’s a lot of consistency, but, you know, I really attribute it to us choosing the right partners. She chose the right partner for her. I chose the right partner for me, and in the end, we’re best friends,” Rob shared.
Pierce Brosnan and Keely Shaye Smith: 29 years old
Pierce Brosnan, known for his portrayal of James Bond, found his real star in journalist Keely Shaye Smith. The couple met in 1994 and married in 2001. Despite the pressures of fame, Brosnan and Smith maintained a strong and loving relationship. “My wife has always been a good friend to me, something I don’t take lightly,” Pierce said. He also attributes their enduring love to the foundation of the friendship they have built over the years.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: 28 years old
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smithmet in 1995 and have built a solid foundation of trust. Jada insists on her belief in Will’s integrity and freedom, saying, “As long as Will can look at himself [in] the mirror and how are you? I’m doing well.”
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa: 28 years old
Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa’s love story began with a screen test for “All My Children.” Their instant chemistry led them to elope in Las Vegas the day after their engagement. Ripa thinks their love is the result of fate, saying, “We’re very lucky to have found each other.”
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: 27 years old
Country music power couple Tim McGraw’s love affair with Faith Hill began with a stolen kiss. Their on-tour chemistry led to a passionate connection that lives on to this day. McGraw acknowledges that their relationship takes effort, saying, “I won’t go into detail, but it was a great tour.”
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones: 24 years old
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones went through a brief separation in 2013 but found a way to make their marriage work. Zeta-Jones advises couples to be committed and willing to work things out, saying, “There’s going to be a lot more down the road.”
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder: 23 years old
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder found love on the set of The Mexican in 2000. Despite the challenges that come with being in the entertainment industry, Roberts believes the secret to a happy marriage is to “s ’embrace”. Her playful commentary speaks to the importance of maintaining romance and passion.
Jay-Z and Beyonc: about 23 years old
Jay-Z and Beyonc’s relationship is shrouded in intimacy, but their bond is indisputable. In an interview, Beyonc emphasized the authenticity of their love, saying, “What Jay and I have is real. It’s not about interviews or getting the right photo shoot.”
Chip and Joanna Gaines: 22
The home renovation power couple,Chip and Joanna Gaines consider spending time together to be key to the success of their marriage. Joanna notes, “We seem to energize each other.” With five children and a thriving empire, their bond remains strong.
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart: 21 years old
Harrison Ford’s love for Calista Flockhart was immediate and undeniable. “I’m in love,” Ford said. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling types of love.” Their connection led to them getting married in 2009, and they’ve since built a life together.
