From Deepika’s ’82E’ to Alia’s ‘Ed-A-Mamma’

Bollywood celebrities have always been known for their impeccable sense of style, glamour, and beauty. While many B-town celebrities have been caught promoting and endorsing brands on their respective social media, in recent years some stars have even launched their own clothing brands, ranging from athleisure to clothing. for children. From ambassadors of famous brands to today’s muses of their own labels, celebrities have ventured into the world of fashion and beauty by launching their own brands.

Moreover, these B-city celebrities have not only ventured into the world of the fashion and beauty industry, but they have also studied the best marketing practices to promote their brands. Whether it’s focusing on emotional factors or making a personal connection with their audience, B-town celebrities are well versed in marketing tactics. So here is a list of Bollywood celebrities who own popular fashion and beauty brands.

#1. Kay beauty by Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses. Her impeccable style and natural beauty often mesmerize her fans. Apart from being a stunning actress, Katrina is the proud owner of a beauty brand, Kay Beauty, which launched in 2019. The brand offers a range of high-quality, cruelty-free makeup products for women, including lipsticks, eyeliners and foundations. .

#2. Nush by Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the most beloved actresses in the Bollywood industry. Apart from mesmerizing her fans with her incredible acting skills, Anushka also owns a clothing brand, Nush. The actress launched the brand in 2017. It offers a range of chic and trendy clothing for women, emphasizing comfort and casual.

#3. Just F by Jacqueline Fernandez

Jackqueline Fernandez is the ultimate diva in the fashion world. Her glass-like skin and stunning style are often in the headlines. In addition to being an incredible actress, Jacqueline is a sharp entrepreneur. The diva established a clothing brand named Just F in 2018. The brand offers a range of fashionable and affordable clothing for women with a focus on casual wear.

#4. Lovechild by Masaba Gupta

Popular fashion designer Masaba Gupta is known for her unique style. Apart from owning the clothing brand House of Masaba, she also owns the beauty brand Lovechild. For the uninitiated, Masaba launched her own beauty and skincare brand, Lovechild, in 2022.

#5. Rheson by Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor

When talking about fashion, one can’t help but mention the name of the hottest sibling duo in the entertainment industry, Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. The duo never leave a chance to stun everyone with their stunning style statement. And when it comes to owning a fashion label, how can the sisters stay behind? They own a clothing brand, Rheson, which offers a range of fashionable and affordable clothing for women, with an emphasis on casual wear. Their brand was launched in 2017.

#6. Label Life by Bipasha Basu, Susanne Khan and Malaika Arora

The three popular divas of the Bollywood industry, Sussanne Khan, Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora are the proud owners of a clothing brand, Label Life. They launched their brand in 2012. It is a lifestyle brand that offers a range of stylish and stylish clothing, home decor and accessories for women.

#7. Prowl by Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff is a fitness freak, and he’s no secret. Every once in a while, the actor is spotted leading by example with his fitness regimen. Nurturing his love for fitness, the actor launched a fitness and lifestyle brand. The brand offers a range of clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women, with an emphasis on fitness and sports.

#8. Being Human by Salman Khan

Being Human Foundation is a Mumbai-based charity that was founded by Salman Khan in 2012. The brand offers a range of casual wear, accessories and merchandise for both men and women. The brand’s philosophy is to promote sustainable and ethical fashion, and part of its profits are donated to charitable causes.

#9. HRX by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is one of the hottest actors in the Bollywood industry. The hunk is loved by millions of people around the world. Apart from being an amazing actor, Hrithik Roshan is a proud owner of the HRX brand, which is a fitness and lifestyle brand. The brand was launched in 2013 and offers a range of sportswear, casualwear, shoes and accessories for men and women. HRX’s mission is to inspire people to be the best versions of themselves.

#ten. Skult by Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is the most versatile actor in the Hindi film industry. He worked in hit movies like, Kabir Singh, Jab We Met, Jersey, Padmaavat, Vivah and much more. Apart from being an outstanding actor, Shahid owns a clothing brand, Skult in collaboration with Abof. It is a men’s clothing brand that offers a range of casual wear, sportswear and accessories. The brand’s aim is to provide comfortable and fashionable clothing for the modern man.

#11. Saif Ali Khan – Pataudi’s house

Nawab of the Pataudi family and incredible Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan is the proud owner of The House of Pataudi brand, launched in 2018. It is a menswear brand launched by the actor in collaboration with Myntra. The brand offers a range of ethnic clothing, casual wear and accessories for men. The brand focuses on promoting traditional Indian craftsmanship.

#12. All About You and 82E by Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is one of the most beautiful actresses in the Bollywood industry. She’s setting the internet on fire with her impeccable style statement and beauty tips. Apart from being a versatile actress, Deepika is a proud entrepreneur who owns two popular brands, All About You and 82E. All About You is a clothing brand that the actress launched in 2015 in collaboration with Myntra. On the other hand, 82E is a personal care brand that was launched in 2022. It offers clean, vegan, and cruelty-free skin care products.

#13. Priyanka Chopra’s Anomaly

Global icon, Priyanka Chopra has ruled the world with her incredible acting skills and impeccable style. Apart from the acting industry, the actress likes to venture into different fields. And as a result, she founded a hair care brand, Anomaly in 2021. In 2023, her brand became the second richest celebrity brand after overtaking the beauty brands of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez.

#14. Ed-a-Mamma by Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is known as one of the most vivacious leading ladies in Bollywood. Besides being an incredible actress, Alia is a loving mother to her daughter, Raha. And in 2020, the diva did something more to show her affection for infants and children by launching a clothing line called Ed-a-Mamma. She even made sure to offer fashionable options for pregnant women in her collection of maternity clothes. The actress is passionate about protecting the environment, and this value is at the heart of her brand’s mission to make clothes that are durable and stylish.

#15. Dreams of Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is one of Bollywood’s most talented actresses. Even at 47, she offers tough competition to younger generation actresses when it comes to fitness and fashion. Apart from being a superb actress, Shilpa is the proud owner of a clothing brand, Dreamss. Unlike other actresses, Shilpa’s brand focuses on leisure wear and sleepwear.

#16. Airs of Lara Dutta

What more could you want from a skincare line if it was vegan, cruelty-free, and good for both you and the environment? In 2019, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, the former Miss Universe, launched a skincare brand, Arias, which combined high-quality products with all-natural, cost-effective ingredients. It offers a wide range of classic and pumpkin-based products like toners, face masks, and perfumes.

#17. Sunny Leone’s Star Struck

The most beautiful and sexiest actress in the entertainment industry, Sunny Leone is the proud owner of a beauty brand, Star Struck. The actress launched her brand in 2019. Her cosmetics line includes a wide range of beauty products, including vegan products.

#18. SOEZI by Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most beautiful Bollywood actresses. The diva went viral on the internet by posting a photo of herself sporting a diamond ring. Many speculated that the actress got engaged, but later it was clarified that it was a promotional strategy for her new press-on nail brand, SOEZI in 2022. It is a beauty, cosmetics and personal care brand that initially rolled out with great press on the nail brand.

#19. Nude by Lisa Haydon

Organic cosmetics sensitizer, Australian-Indian model turned actress, Lisa Haydon ventured into the world of entrepreneurship when she launched her beauty brand Naked in 2013. The brand offers a range of handcrafted organic beauty products. Moreover, Naked items are reasonably priced, ranging from Rs 600 to Rs 1200.

#20. Brown skin beauty by Anusha Dandekar

Anusha Dandekar launched a skincare brand, BrownSkin Beauty, during the pandemic for dark-skinned people. The brand relies on all-natural ingredients to bring out the best in people with dark complexions. BrownSkin is 100% vegan, cruelty-free and created in India, so you know you’re getting a product that doesn’t harm the environment or animals.

