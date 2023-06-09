Pakistani actor welcomes Naseeruddin Shah’s apology for Sindhi language comments | Bollywood





Naseeruddin Shah in a recent interview claimed that the Sindhi language is no longer spoken in Pakistan. However, on Thursday, the veteran actor apologized for his “mistake” after being challenged by Sindhi speakers, including many celebrities, in Pakistan. The veteran actors’ apologies were hailed by Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui. Read also : Pakistani actor Mansha Pasha reacts to Naseeruddin Shah’s Sindhi comment which is no longer spoken in Pakistan After Naseeruddin Shah apologized for saying that Sindhi was no longer spoken in the Pakistani statement, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui congratulated him. Adnan Siddiqui’s reaction In an official statement posted on his Facebook page, Naseeruddin Shah explained how his remarks on the Sindhi and Marathi languages ​​led to “two completely unnecessary controversies”. Adnan, who has often criticized Bollywood films for misrepresenting Pakistanis, reacted to Naseeruddin Shah’s Facebook post. Adnan, who had called Sidharth Malhotra star Mission Majnu “unpleasant” and “factually incorrect”, had nothing but praise for Naseeruddin. He took to Twitter on Thursday and, along with a screenshot of Naseeruddin Shah’s apology note, wrote: Apologizing for a mistake is indeed a true testament to character and intellect of somebody. Naseer sahab’s recent gesture has only deepened my admiration for him. It takes strength and humility to recognize mistakes and take responsibility for them. What Naseeruddin Shah said in his message Naseeruddin Shah has responded to recent controversies surrounding his remarks on Sindhi and Marathi languages. In his last message, he acknowledged his inaccuracies and clarified his intentions. He wrote: “Two completely unnecessary controversies seem to have erupted over things I have said recently. One regarding my misrepresentation about the Sindhi language in Pakistan. I was wrong there.” He also clarified his remarks on the relationship between the Marathi and Farsi languages, writing later in his post: “The second on what I am supposed to have said on the relationship between Marathi and Farsi. My exact words were that of many Marathi words are of Farsi origin My intention was not to denigrate the Marathi language but to talk about how diversity enriches all cultures Urdu itself is a mixture of Hindi, Farsi, Turkish and Arabic English has borrowed words from all European languages ​​not to mention Hindustani and I suppose that is true of all languages ​​spoken on earth. Naseeruddin Shah has issued an apology for his recent comments on Sindhi and Marathi languages. Naseeruddin Shah’s Note on the Sindhi Language During recent promotions for his web series Taj: Divided By Blood season 2, Naseeruddin talked about different languages ​​spoken in Pakistan. The actor claimed that Sindhi was no longer spoken in Pakistan. He had said during an interview with Tried and Refused Productions YouTube channel, They have Balochi, they have Bari, they have Siraiki and they have Pushto. Sindhi is of course no longer spoken in Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/naseeruddin-shah-sorry-for-sindhi-language-pakistan-statement-adnan-siddiqui-reacts-101686308931999.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

