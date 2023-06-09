Sexual assault allegations against actor Armie Hammer explained

Topline

After an investigation into his actions led to a two-year hiatus from his career, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that it would not bring sexual assault charges against actor Armie Hammer, putting end for now to the scandal that has plagued Hammer’s name.

Due to insufficient evidence, they said, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that … [+] they will not bring sexual assault charges against actor Armie Hammer. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI) Getty

Highlights

Hammer, 36, was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department through December 2021 for sexual assault allegations made against him by multiple women. Beginning their review of the investigation in April, the LA DA office announced Wednesday that it would not charge Hammer with sexual assault due to insufficient evidence. The investigation led to Hammer dropping projects such as shotgun wedding And The offer.

Armie Hammer: acting career

As an actor, Hammer began his career with small television appearances and broke out with his award-winning role as the Winklevoss twins in The social network in 2010. For her role in The social network, Hammer won the Best Supporting Actor award from the Toronto Film Critics Association. Additionally, he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in call me by your name. He starred in nearly 20 feature films, co-starring in two Cars 3 And The birth of a nation.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Investigations into the sexual assault allegations against him, however, halted his career. He was dropped from a few projects and his last movie appearance was in Hulus Death on the Nile Last year. Hammer reports to be broke and in debt, having lost between 14 and 16 million dollars due to his withdrawal from the projects.

The actor took instagram saying he was very grateful that prosecutors decided not to press charges against him.

instagram

Sexual assault allegations

At least three women had accused Hammer of violent sexual assault, rape and cannibalism in January 2021, prompting a nine-month investigation into the actor by the LAPD. The first allegation came from a woman named Effie Angelova (@houseofeffie on Instagram), who alleged Hammer raped her in 2017 during a four-year affair that began in 2016.

She shared on her Instagram Stories posts from the Hammers account that allude to cannibalism, rape fantasies and BDSM. It was his report to the police that sparked the LAPD investigation into Hammer.

Other women like Courtney Vucekovich, Paige Lorenze and others shared disturbing details about their relationships with Hammer, including allegations of emotional abuse and sexual coercion. Vucekovich even brought his claims with audio recordings and photographs to the 2022 documentary film, hammer housewhich explores generations of abuse within the Hammer family.

Hammers Defense to Abuse Allegations

Hammer recently opened up about his alleged childhood sexual abuse experience.

Hammer claims he was abused by a youth pastor in an interview with Airmail and, although he consistently denied sexual abuse, he acknowledged the role that experience had played in distorting his view of sexual relationships. Additionally, he acknowledged the impact of the age gap between him and his partners and his status as an actor on the power dynamics of the relationship.

I would have these young women in their mid-twenties, and I’m in my thirties. I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy just to be with me and said yes to things they might not have said yes to on their own. It’s a power imbalance in the situation, Hammer told AirMail.

Andrew Brettler, attorney for Hammers, said Forbes the actor isn’t doing interviews right now when asked about his defense strategy.

Relationship with Armand Hammer Fortune

Hammer is the great-grandson of former oil magnate Armand Hammer. The child of Russian immigrants one of whom was a communist Armand Hammer built his fortune as CEO of Occidental Petroleum Corp. In 1986, Forbes estimated his net worth at $200 million, which is over $550 million today.

Hammer, however, is worth at least $12 million.