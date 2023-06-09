Jalen Hurts moves on; Will James Harden move?

Jalen Hurt’s words were like a breath of fresh air. (Too early to tell us that in these smoky times? Sorry…)

The Eagles quarterback signed a mega-deal last month that could be worth up to $255 million, but he’s showing few signs of letting all that money affect him. It is suspected Hurts was already on the move from a 38-35 Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs by the time the team’s jet left Arizona.

If there was any doubt as to whether he’s moved on, Hurts dropped him on Thursday as the Eagles wrapped up their offseason schedule. The Birds will take a break until training camp begins late next month, but then it will be full speed ahead.

Thinking about it holistically, last year is over, Hurts said. Everything we were able to do last year, nothing that has been done before, will get us to where we want to be now.

Where they want to be is back in the Super Bowl, of course, and they seem to have the talent to pull it off. So Hurts will record last season’s inspirational run and hope to learn from a narrow miss.

You have to completely reset that, he said, but also allow the things that you’ve been through to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow.

In today’s NBA, continuity is king. So why would James Harden consider leaving what has largely been a good thing with the 76ers for the uncertainty of free agency? Harden played well for the better part of two seasons, Joel Embiid became the MVP and Tyrese Maxey became a borderline All-Star. Harden is rumored to be interested in returning to the Houston Rockets. He would be torn between the two franchises, but Hardens’ choice should be clear if it’s going to win, writes Inquirer columnist David Murphy.

When MLB banned extreme defensive changes as part of sweeping rule changes for this season, everyone from statheads to hitting savants assumed Phillies Kyle Schwarber would be among the biggest beneficiaries. He wasn’t suddenly going to win a batting title, but .250 seemed within reach now that more balls would be out of defenders’ reach. Instead, on Thursday, Schwarber trailed at the plate an average of .173, the lowest rating among 146 players with at least 200 plate appearances.

A closer look at the numbers suggests that Schwarber was cursed with bad luck, and it’s sure to backfire. But it’s still worth wondering if scrapping change will ever pay appreciable dividends for Schwarber, baseball’s epitome of modern three-hit hitter.

Even with Jos Alvarado set to return from the injured list on Friday, it’s worth wondering if the Phillies would be better off with Craig Kimbrel getting the majority of backup opportunities.

Zack Wheeler took a no-hitter in the eighth inning, the Phillies trailed entering bottom of the ninth, but at the end of the day they came away with their fifth straight win.

Following: The Phillies open a three-game home series against the Dodgers at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBC10). Ranger Surez (1-2, 5.47 ERA) will start against Dodgers right-hander Michael Grove (0-2, 8.14).

The Flyers have a tough decision to make with the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft. There is a chance that this decision will be even more difficult than expected.

Russian winger Matvei Michkov is widely regarded as the second best talent in this year’s draft. But he also has a contract with the KHL until 2026 and comes from Russia, a country at war, where some players have struggled to leave for the NHL. The Flyers know that better than anyone, given the situation with goaltender Ivan Fedotov.

For these reasons, there is a chance that Michkov will slip down to 7th. Would Fedotov’s ordeal deter the Flyers from signing Michkov, a player with true star potential? Giana Han looked at the dilemma Danny Brire and Co. might face June 28 at the repechage.

Previews of spring training in shorts and shell should be taken with a grain of salt: Jalen Hurts threw two interceptions on the final day of organized team activities at the NovaCare complex. Jeff McLane provides his practice observations.

But according to Nick Sirianni, wide receivers look good. That’s what he said in response to a question about whether the Eagles might be interested in DeAndre Hopkins. And in that vast receiver room, Sirianni reserved special praise for Quez Watkins.

The Eagles moved practice indoors due to poor air quality.

We’ve compiled today’s newsletter using reports from Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, David Murphy, Ed Barkowitz, Matt Breen, Scott Lauber, Alex Coffey, Giana Han and Jonathan Tannenwald.