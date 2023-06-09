Entertainment
The Psychological Effects of Method Gambling
The art of theater is probably one of the oldest forms of entertainment. Even today, the public gathers in open-air amphitheatres, black box theaters and (of course) multiplex movie theaters to see all sorts of stories unfold before their eyes. And sitting in the dark with strangers for an experience that wouldn’t be possible without the actors taking on various roles to tell the story.
Acting is more than pretending to be someone else. Rather, it is a complex process that forces an individual to fully embody another character, including their personality, emotions, motivations, and mannerisms.
Given the acting cognitive and emotional demandslet’s take a look at the neural mechanics of entering the character.
The psychology of method play
The complex cognitive pathways and emotional processes involved in action are (relatively) little understood by science: a minimal number of studies have looked into the neuroscience of role taking.
But some recent research is starting to change that. In 2019, a study published by the Royal Society Open Science examined the regions of the brain that are activated when actors in the method adopt a fictional first-person perspective during dramatic role-playing.
The authors asked participants, who were in an MRI scanner, to answer a series of hypothetical questions as themselves and their assigned characters. They found that actors’ brain activity in areas involved in self-processing in the dorsomedial and ventromedial prefrontal cortex (PFC) was reduced when they responded with character rather than themselves. The authors interpret the observed brain changes as self-suppression.
This suggests that acting, to some extent, is a suppression of self-treatment.
Theatrical art forms are unique in that performers must present themselves on stage as people they themselves are not, says Steven Brown, a cognitive scientist at McMaster University in Canada who was involved in the 2019 study. This phenomenon is understudied in the psychology literature and has not been investigated at all in an imaging study until my fMRI study. Children of all cultures engage in pretend play, and so play appears to be an important developmental stage in socialization.
Examination of the brain activity of the actors
A more recent study also found that theater actors can suppress their sense of self to some degree when performing. The authors of a small study 2022 in the Journal of Cognitive Neuroscience used wearable brain imaging technologies to record actors’ brain activity while performing a role. PFC is usually activated when an individual’s name is called, but when actors have heard their own name during a performance, the PFC response has been suppressed.
“[We] thought that a robust, empirical way to measure an actor’s self-prioritization in the brain was to measure their response to their own name while acting versus not acting, says Dwaynica Greaves, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University College London which took part in the 2022 study.
The imposition of name-calling events provided insight into self-processing and the situations that can suppress it, which, in this case, is in character. These findings on the neurocognitive phenomenon of acting encourage further research on the brain activity of theater actors in and out of their roles.
Greaves says it’s an interesting topic to study, as the techniques actors develop in training can prove beneficial in building pro-social cognitive skills.
Is the method dangerous?
Embodying a character and evoking realistic emotions to tell their story, whether on a theater stage or on a film set, can sometimes muddy the waters. Characters can “to resume“the actor himself and make him do or say things he wouldn’t normally do.
For example, someone who plays the role of an angry woman can end up angry with everyone. A Literature review 2019 reported that blurring the boundaries with the character can lead to personality change or even dissociation.
There have been reports in the mainstream media that acting techniques such as the acting method can have serious effects on the mental health of actors, Greaves says.
When an actor takes a role too far, especially for a long time, they may have a hard time letting go of the character. After shooting Black PantherMichael B. Jordan would have had a hard time get out of the mindset of his movie’s villain, Erik Killmonger. Lady Gaga has also experienced a few “psychological difficultytowards the end of filming Gucci House when she was too engrossed in her character, Patrizia Reggiani.
The psychological impact of the action
NOW, a big gap in research still remains regarding the psychological impacts of action. Extensive studies in the neuroscience of acting are also needed to delve deeper into the subject and study what happens when actors move in and out of a role.
There can be varying degrees in how much character can affect itself, which Greaves investigates further.
I would hypothesize that an actor’s training technique will influence the distance actors create between themselves and their character, she adds. This distance will then determine whether there are long or short term effects on the sense of self.
Sources
