Entertainment
Emagine Entertainments Summer Children’s Film Series Begins Friday – Macomb Daily
Do you have a little rascal who loves movies?
How about a favorite movie you’re looking to share with your kids?
Emagine Theater announced a Children’s Summer Film Series featuring a series of throwback movies from the past that will give parents a chance to see their favorites while introducing them to the next generation.
The all-theatre Emagine Summer Series kicks off Friday and runs for most of the summer, with ticket prices also a return to $3 each. Magic Pack concession packages including popcorn and a drink will also be available for $5.
“Emagine is thrilled to offer families a fun and affordable way to enjoy the summer with our series of discounted children’s films. We believe that every child deserves to experience the magic of cinema, and we are committed to giving this accessible to everyone,” said Anthony LaVerde, CEO of Emagine Entertainment.
Each week will feature a different film including:
June 9-14: “Beethoven”
June 16-22: “The Little Rascals”
June 23-29: “Peter Pan”
June 30-July 6: “Dr. Seuss’s Cat in the Hat”
July 7-13: “Welcome”
July 14-20: “Megamind”
July 21-27: “Trolls”
July 28-August 3: “The Croods”
August 4-August 10: “Tom & Jerry”
August 11-August 17: “DC League of Super-Pets”
BEETHOVEN (PG rated) – A drooling St. Bernard becomes the center of attention for a loving family, but must contend with a napping vet and his henchmen.
THE LITTLE RASCALS (Rated PG) – Alfalfa woos Darla and her He-Man-Woman-Hating friends attempt to sabotage the relationship.
PETER PAN (PG rated) – The children of the Darling family are visited by Peter Pan, who takes them to Never Land where an ongoing war with the evil Pirate Captain Hook is taking place.
DR. SEUSS THE CAT IN THE HAT (PG Rated) — Two bored children have their lives turned upside down when a talking cat comes to visit.
HOUSE (Rated PG) — An alien on the run from his own people befriends a girl. He tries to help her in her quest, but can be interference.
MEGAMIND (PG Rated) —The supervillain Megamind finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man. But without a hero, he loses all meaning and must find new meaning in his life.
TROLLS (PG Rated) —DreamWorks Animations TROLLS is an irreverent comedy extravaganza with amazing music! From the genius creators of SHREK, TROLLS stars Anna Kendrick as Poppy, the optimistic leader of the Trolls, and her polar opposite, Branch, played by Justin Timberlake. Together, this unlikely duo of Trolls must embark on an adventure that takes them far beyond the only world they’ve ever known.
THE CROODS (PG rated) – The Croods are an eccentric family of cavemen, who survive the harsh terrain by living by a strict set of rules. But when their home is destroyed in an impending disaster known as The End, they are forced out of their home of shelter and safety, and into the wilderness of the unknown to find a new home.
TOM & JERRY (PG-rated) – One of history’s most beloved rivalries is reignited when Jerry moves into New York’s finest hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century, forcing the desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. The ensuing cat-and-mouse battle threatens to destroy his career, the marriage, and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a devilishly ambitious staff member conspires against the three of them. A stunning blend of classic animation and live-action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure opens up new horizons for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable work together to save the day.
DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS (PG Rated) – In DC League of Super-Pets, Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince Ace the dog, PB the pot-bellied pig, Merton the turtle, and Chip the squirrel to harness their newfound powers and help him save the superheroes.
We look forward to welcoming families to our theaters and providing them with a memorable summer experience,” said LaVerde.
Children’s movie series tickets are not eligible for group rentals
Tickets are available online at Emagine-Entertainment.com, on the Emagines App and at the Box Office.
For a full list of locations and movies, visit emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/
