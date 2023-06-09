Thalapathy Vijay: Actor Vijay set to make his debut in Tamil Nadu politics | Chennai News

Vijay scripted his political debut. He analyzed the statutes of

“Oru vaati mudivu pannittena, en pechai naane kekkamatten” (Once I’ve decided, I won’t even listen to myself) -Pokkiri (2007)

“Vazhkkai oru vattam da, inga jeikkiravan thoppan, thokkuravan jeippan. Athai innum nee purinjikkalai, seekirame purinjikkiduve.” (Life is a circle. Whoever wins loses and whoever loses wins. If you haven’t figured it out yet, you will soon) -Thirumalai (2003)

“Uyirukku payinghu paathiyile vittutu pora palakkamellam enakku kidaiyathu. Ennai poru thavarai irangittena jeikanum, jeiche aganum” (I don’t give up halfway, fearing for my life. If I go in, I must win, I should win) -Ghilli (2004)

In Tamil Nadu where politics and cinema have been intertwined since the days of the Dravidian movement, another superstar is set to make his political debut, most likely for the 2026 parliamentary elections. Actor Joseph Vijay sparked interest and excitement in political halls with his Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), a fan club and welfare organization since 2009, has conducted social and community outreach activities across the state for the past two months.The actor who is called Thalapathy by the fans, has recorded phenomenal success over the past three decades in Tamil cinema. Varisu, his latest film, is the biggest hit of 2023. Leo, his latest action drama starring Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to be released later this year. Not one to waste time, the actor recently announced Thalapathy 68 (working title), which is slated for release in 2024.Close aides to the 48-year-old actor say he has been in contact with experts in recent months, former bureaucrats and serving officials and political strategists to help him plan his political debut. Vijay originally planned his entry ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections but postponed it after rumors of actor Rajinikanths incursion. Now that the superstar has retired, sources claim that Vijay has decided to get into the game.

A team working closely with him is on a structural study of the social and political dynamics of each electoral district since the 1957 elections. TVMI obtained detailed information from officials on the characteristics of the districts, the booths, their composition, the groups influential, elected deputies, in addition to its own strength. His team is also studying the party statutes of the DMK and the AIADMK. His outfit will be a hybrid of the main Dravidian evenings, specifies a relative. While the 2024 general election is a battle unworthy of testing the political terrain, the actor has his sights set on the 2026 parliamentary election. Members of his fan clubs had previously contested the rural local body elections in 2021 on independent symbols and won 129 seats. Vijay had personally congratulated each of them.

People in the know say that the long-awaited transition from supporters to cadres and the process of forming a political party has gained momentum. The mandate is to complete the process by December, including outreach to officials starting in July. Over the past few weeks, officials from TVMI have adorned statues of Poet Bharathidasan in Pondicherry, Dheeran Chinnamalai in Erode, Dr Ambedkar in Villupuram and Cuddalore, Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar in Trichy on their birthdays. They also paid floral tributes to IUML leader Quaid-E-Millat in Chennai. The organization served free food to the poor in cities, unions and regional units in all 234 constituencies and in states such as Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and the Territory of Union of Pondicherry on May 28, World Hunger Day.

TVMI has announced that Vijay will hold an event in Chennai on June 17 to distribute certificates and cash prizes to the best of Class X and Class XII from each of the 234 assembly constituencies. The actor reportedly showed his concern for honoring the 1,600 toppers, including the poor, disabled and orphans, even though it took hours. The logistics have been worked out. It is a purely Thalapathys event, says Bussy N Anand, General Secretary of TVMI and former Congressman of Pondicherry. Anand, however, declined to comment on the actors’ political movements.

Several movie stars tried their hand in politics but none succeeded after AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa who inherited his political heritage. Vijays entry, supporters say, would spark political excitement in a state where CN Annadurai and M Karunanidhi are ideological brands, and MGR and Jayalalithaa are seen as brands of the people. Vijay’s fans are eager to see his mass appeal reach across all age groups, changing the electoral dynamics in the state that lacks charismatic leadership. In April, the star made her Instagram debut and racked up the fastest 1 million followers in minutes.

The actor’s highly anticipated entry sparked unrest in some camps given that the release of his films during the AIADMK and DMK tenures had caused trouble. The BJP had rubbed the actor the wrong way with harsh language against him in the past. Top BJP leader H Raja addressed him by his full name Joseph Vijay to convey that he is a Christian and displayed the actors voter ID card and letterhead after Mersal had critical dialogues about GST centers in 2017. In 2020, the filming of Vijays Master in Neyveli was notoriously halted by officials from the Income Tax Department, who had the actor returned to Chennai for searches of his properties. Vijay will get 12% of votes in 2026 election, says senior BJP leader. Political analysts believe Vijay can eat into each party’s vote share, although some believe any splitting of the vote pie would benefit the DMK.

Sources say TVMI has already set up cabin committees, the traditional ballot management micro-team, in 140 assembly constituencies modeled on those of the DMK and AIADMK. The organization has 63 district units and more than 10 wings, including youth, students, traders, women, farmers, fishermen and laborers, comprising 28,000 civil servants, an insider said. A third-party leadership perception study before entry on Popular Leaders in Tamil Nadu recently revealed that the actor enjoyed popularity alongside top political leaders. While many players failed to devise grassroots-centric policy formulas before entry and failed, Vijay has focused on it over the past decade, according to a political analyst.

