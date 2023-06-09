24 new fiction books to read this summer





A year into Titus Crowns’ tenure as sheriff of Charon County, Va., a school shooting leads to an investigation into a cult that has quietly operated in the area for years, killing and torturing black children . After viewing harrowing video footage of the cults’ activities, Titus sets out to find the group’s masked leader. Iron, June 6

Kairosby Jenny Erpenbeck After the death of her former lover, a woman receives two boxes full of his belongings, prompting her to relive their relationship: It started when she was 19, he was 53, and in the 1980s Berlin was on the brink of seismic change. The novel, which was translated by Michael Hofmann, is his sixth to appear in English; our reviewer Dwight Garner noted that this deep and moving book has an underground force. New Directions, June 6

Bootyby Tania James In James’ third novel, set in 18th century India and France, a teenaged craftsman named Abbas is recruited by the ruler of Mysore in southern India to apprentice with a French watchmaker who builds an automaton representing a tiger attacking a British soldier. Years later, after Mysore falls to the British, Abbas must retrieve the artifact from a country estate. Knopf, June 13

When Finn (who is a bit of a conspiracy theorist) learns that his ex-girlfriend, Lily, has died, he does the only logical thing under the circumstances: he retrieves her reanimated body from the cemetery where she was buried and they embark on a road trip across the country. Knopf, June 20

Second part of a planned trilogy, which began with In the land of others, this new novel translated by Sam Taylor is inspired by the family history of the authors. Set in 1968 Morocco, it follows Amine and Mathilde as they grow up and their children grow up. Viking, June 20

fatallyby Katharine Beutner When Bertha, Mount Holyoke’s quietest student, goes missing in 1897 (an unsolved real-life mystery), her sister and best friend are asked to help identify why she might have disappeared. It becomes clear that the people closest to Bertha have their own motives for wanting her gone. Soho Crime, June 6

Aidan Thomas worked hard to cultivate a reputation as a good man in his small Hudson Valley community. Nobody there knows he’s a serial killer, holding yet another woman captive in a shed, where she’s been for years. Told by the three women in Aidans’ life, his daughter, his prisoner and his girlfriend, this thriller examines the tension between his public and private selves. Knopf, June 20

A disgruntled and adrift teenager, Mae, becomes a transcriptionist for Andy Warhol as the artist records the events of Factorys as source material for a novel. Along with fellow secretary Shelley, Mae grapples with vanity, commodification and fame. Bloomsbury, July 11

The Veganby Andrew Lipstein After a dinner party gone wrong leaves a guest in a coma, Herschel Caine, a hedge fund manager on the brink of unprecedented wealth, is overcome with guilt. In the meantime, his company’s proprietary technology could disrupt the stock market, and his partners don’t seem to care. After the animals prove to be the best confidants, including the neighbor’s dog, Herschel decides to go vegan, setting up a dark and funny morality play. Farrar, Straus & Giroux, July 11

Ray Carney, the antihero of the 2021 Whiteheads novel Harlem Shuffle, is back, trying to keep his life on track: he’s quit fencing stolen goods and runs a thriving furniture store in Harlem. Things seem to be going according to plan until his daughter demands tickets to Jackson 5 and a corrupt NYPD officer offers seats in exchange for a jewelry heist. Double day, July 18

In 1990s Mexico City, Montserrat is a sound editor who longs for her longtime friend Tristn, a soap opera star whose career is in decline. Through Trist’s neighbor, they discover an unfinished film written by a Nazi occultist. But will finishing the film end the spell, or open a Pandora’s box of horrors? Del Rey, July 18

In this love story, the main relationship is between British Ghanaian musicians Stephen and Del, but Stephen’s love for his brother and his music is also what drives him coming of age. Spanning continents and summers, this novel explores race, heritage and migration. Grove, July 18

This sequel to Garcas’ acclaimed novel, Dreaming in Cuban, revisits the del Pino family some 20 years later. Ivanito is a drag queen living in Berlin, Pilar is a sculptor struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles, Irina sells lingerie in Moscow and Celia, now 90, is still in Cuba reconnecting with a lost love. . Knopf, July 18

Acevedo, who won a National Book Award for his YA novel The Poet X, has written his first adult book. The story follows the Marte sisters after one of them, Flor who can predict day-to-day deaths, asks everyone to attend a living vigil for herself. In the days leading up to the gathering, all of the family’s secrets come to the surface. Here, August 1

Lepucki tells a multi-generational tale about a 1950s cult leader named Ursa, who flees Connecticut as a teenager after discovering she can time travel. She arrives in California, where she sets up a commune reserved for women. But her abilities change the lives of her family, including her son, Ray, and granddaughter, Opal. Counterpoint, August 1

Tom Lakeby Ann Patchet With their lives interrupted during the early days of the pandemic, the Laras girls return home to the family’s Michigan orchard to help harvest the cherries. They ask Lara to tell them about her summer romance with a now famous actor in a theater company, prompting thoughts about their own desires and secrets. Harper, August 1

Brinkley’s new collection, set in contemporary New York, features characters who must decide whether to speak, act, or remain silent spectators in everyday situations with lasting consequences. Farrar, Straus & Giroux, August 1

Bridgeby Lauren Beukes While clearing out her mother’s house, Bridget finds a Dream Worm, an object that allows her to visit all possible versions of her life, including those where her mother might still be alive. Mulholland, August 8

From the author of Deacon King Kong comes the story of Chicken Hill, a community in Pennsylvania where black and Jewish residents live side by side. Moshe runs an integrated theater company, while his wife, Chona, runs the Heaven and Earth grocery store. Led by a black janitor at the Moshes Theater, the town rallies to protect a deaf boy from institutionalization. Riverhead, August 8

The mothersby Esmeralda Santiago In 1975, a car accident in Puerto Rico kills Luz’s parents and permanently injures her brain. Her new friends Ada and Shirley las Madres help put the pieces back together. Thirty-two years later, in the Bronx, Luz’s daughter Marysol, hoping to refresh her mother’s unreliable memory, decides to take her back to Puerto Rico, where a natural disaster and a family secret turn their lives upside down. Knopf, August 8

house of the sunby David James Duncan This novel of ideas, which took Duncan 16 years to complete, follows all kinds of people who face crises of faith. These lost souls, from cowboys to urban refugees, travel to Montana and build new communities. I’m really trying to describe something that might give hope, Duncan said of the book. in an interview with the Idaho Mountain Express. When I break a heart, I try as best I can to fix it at least partially as well. Small, Brown, August 8

The Barnes family is heading for a crisis. The Dickies car dealership is floundering, his children are acting out and his wife, Imelda, is miserable. Could their misfortune stem from a freak accident on Dickie and Imelda’s wedding day, when a bee got caught under her veil? Farrar, Straus & Giroux, August 15

Kim, who won acclaim for her debut novel, Miracle Creek, follows a Korean American family in Virginia struggling with a crisis: When a teenager named Eugene, who has a rare genetic condition that prevents him from speaking, returns home him after a walk covered in blood and without his father, the family must investigate the disappearance and find a way for Eugene to reveal what happened. Hogarth, August 29

The author of The Hacienda returns with a historic gothic romance set in 1846, when two childhood friends, Nena and Nstor, cross paths at the start of the Mexican-American War. She’s a healer and she’s a vaquero, but both are still healing from a vampire attack when they were teenagers. Now they must take over as unlikely vampire hunters. Berkley, August 29

