The Charleston County Parks Summer Fun Series Returns in June on Lowcountry Weekend





CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (Lowcountry Weekend) – The popular Charleston County Parks summer entertainment series is back! The nine-week show series, which takes place in James Island and Wannamaker County parks, kicks off June 14 and ends August 3. Aimed at children and their parents or carers, the Summer Fun Series features different performers and presenters each week, giving families the opportunity to enjoy fun in the parks. Shows are at 10 a.m. Wednesday at James Island County Parks Edisto Hall and Thursday at 10 a.m. at North Charlestons Wannamaker County Parks Cypress Hall. Arrive early for good seats. Admission to each screening is $4 per child in advance, or $5 the day of the event if it is not sold out. The series is recommended from 4 years old. Children 2 and under and chaperones or parents are free with a child’s entry. At least one chaperone per eight children is required. Advance registration is recommended as sessions can sell out in advance. Registration is available by calling 843-795-4386. This year, the Summer Entertainment Series range is: Magic by Chaz Audience favorite Chaz will mystify everyone with his amazing magic show! June 14 at James Island County Park and June 15 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park South Carolina Aquarium Come learn all about sea creatures and their habitats with the South Carolina Aquarium! Also encounter live ocean invertebrates during the program! June 21 at James Island County Park and June 22 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park Insect madness! What has six articulated legs, a thorax and compound eyes? Insects! The City of Charleston’s educators will teach you about the many characteristics of these fearsome animals. Participants will be transformed into human bugs and learn the differences between bugs and other scary critters. June 28 at James Island County Park and June 29 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park Birds of prey The Center for Birds of Prey offers an exciting display featuring birds from around the world. July 12 at James Island County Park and July 13 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park Friends of Costal SC Come watch an exciting presentation on the snakes, turtles and alligators that live in the Lowcountry on July 20 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park (Wednesday session sold out) African dance and drum production Deninufay Join Deninufay African Dance & Drum Production as they pay homage to their West African ancestry through the beautiful, melodic and outlandish performance art of West African drumming and dance. Take a journey with the Gullah Geechee people of the Sea Island coast as they embark on culture and heritage through the movement, rhythm and gentle sounds of their unique instruments. July 26 at James Island County Park and July 27 (limited places left!) at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park The breaking circuit Enjoy a high-flying stunt and dance show mixed with a little comedy! The Break Circuit band will teach dance moves, rhythm, and play incorporated dance games! August 2 at James Island County Park and August 3 at North Charleston Wannamaker County Park Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lowcountryweekend.com/2023/06/09/charleston-county-parks-summer-entertainment-series-is-back-june/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos