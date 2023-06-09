Milkshake singer Kelis, 43, is dating Ghostbusters actor Bill Murray, 72, after whirlwind romance

HOLLYWOOD superstar Bill Murray has struck up an unlikely romance with Milkshake singer Kelis, who is almost 30 years younger than her.

The Ghostbusters actor, 72, watched the mum-of-three, 43, perform side-stage in London last weekend – having also been spotted at her other recent shows.

4 Backstage pals Kelis and Bill Murray after his concert last weekend

4 The Ghostbusters actor saw Kelis perform side-stage in London last weekend Credit: Kobal Collection

4 Kelis shot to fame with hits like Milkshake and I Hate You So Much Right Now Credit: Getty

Sources say the couple were also together at the same hotel and have been getting closer for some time after they first met in the US.

They have reportedly bonded since Keliss’ second husband died in March last year, while Bills’ ex-wife died in 2021.

A father-of-six, Bill was pictured while filming Keliss at the Mighty Hoopla festival in Brockwell Park, south London.

The pair also posed for a cozy backstage snap.

A friend said: They met in the US, which got people in the industry talking, and are now meeting up in London while they’re both here. They clearly succeeded.

They were both seen at the same hotel and he went to see her perform several times before going to Mighty Hoopla.

But they also both shared relatively recent bereavements and have this common bond between them.

Whatever brought them together, and as unlikely as it seems, they’re both single and having fun despite the pretty big age gap.

Bill saw Kelis perform a series of tracks, including Millionaire, Bossy and Trick Me, as well as his big hit, featuring the line: My milkshake brings all the boys to the yard.

He is currently filming a sequel to the classic Ghostbusters franchise in London, which sees him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast from the 1984 blockbuster.

Off-screen, his second wife, Jennifer Butler, accused him of domestic and sexual abuse, addiction to marijuana and alcohol, and infidelity during their marriage.

The costume designer filed for divorce in 2008, but the couple reportedly stayed in touch before her death in 2021.

Meanwhile, New York-born Kelis has accused her first husband, hip hop mogul Nas, of physically and mentally assaulting her throughout their five-year marriage.

She filed for divorce in 2009 when she was seven months pregnant with their son.

Kelis later explained: It was really dark. There was a lot of drink.

“There was a lot of physical and mental abuse. And it got to the point where…God is so good, because being pregnant, I probably would have stayed longer if I hadn’t been pregnant. Because I really loved him and we were married.

Her second husband, Mike Mora, died last year of stomach cancer at the age of 37.

Kelis and Bills’ unlikely pairing comes as movie star Al Pacino, 83, is expecting a child with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Big screen legend Robert De Niro also recently revealed that he became a father again at the age of 79.

Representatives for Bill and Kelis had no comment.