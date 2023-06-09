Mark Ruffalo Exposes Hollywood’s Wrongs With Native Americans – Rolling Stone





The new documentary Lakota Nation vs. United States chronicles the struggle of the Lakota people to reclaim the Black Hills, the sacred land of the Native American tribe that was stolen from them by the US government, which violated a series of agreements with them – including the Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868, which was supposed to prohibit white settlement on the Black Hills. Then gold was discovered there and all hell broke loose. Directed by Jesse Short Bull and Laura Tomaselli, and produced by Sarah Eagle Heart, Mark Ruffalo and Marisa Tomei, the IFC Films documentary also touches on America’s history of exploitation of Native American people and what can be done to try to right past wrongs. “My personal connection goes back at least five generations, from the time of my great-great-grandfather who was alive during treaties, troubles and war in this region,” said Jesse Short Bull, member of the Oglala Lakota tribe. rolling stone. “All of this history is in my DNA, in my blood, alongside an inherent respect for the land that is deeply meaningful.” Ruffalo, the Oscar-nominated actor and star of various Marvel superhero movies, is an outspoken activist who has lent his support to anti-fracking efforts and opposition from the Standing Rock Reservation to Dakota Access Pipeline (the Black Hills of Lakota are in this country). “I worked side-by-side with our fellow Native Americans beginning with the fight against fracking in New York State,” Ruffalo says. “This campaign led me to the historic events that took place at Standing Rock in 2016. I made dear friends there and came to know and fully understand the injustice suffered by our Native Americans. one of those greatest wrongs has been the theft of sacred spaces through the breaking of treaties.These treaties were made between two sovereign nations and were not honored by the United States.This film, made by Lakota, tells us the Lakota part of this story. Editor’s Choice Ruffalo adds, “Since Standing Rock, there has been an incredible explosion of Indigenous stories written and directed by Indigenous filmmakers and populated by Indigenous actors. Even now we’re doubling down The Avengers in the Lakota language, with me and the actors joining. Tendency Hollywood’s history of depicting Native Americans, however, is ugly. Native Americans have long been portrayed in Hollywood films and television projects as bloodthirsty barbarians or noble savages. “Hollywood in the past has done great harm to native people by too often portraying them in ugly caricatures, missing their dignity, their traditions, their incredible resilience and their deep reverence for the land and water, the living creatures and families of mankind,” Ruffalo says. “We are in the century of Native Americans, the 7th generation, and it could not be more timely and important that we bring this dark United States secret to justice. “ Watch an exclusive trailer for Lakota Nation vs. United States here. The film will be released in theaters in New York on July 14 and in Los Angeles on July 21:

