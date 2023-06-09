Aja Monets’ debut album blends jazz and poetry from a place of love





Crowds of musicians and actors packed the Gagosian Gallery on Madison Avenue earlier this spring to hear the poet and community organizer Driving Monet talk about the intricacies of black love, joy and uncertainty. But for Monet, there was only one celebrity in the room: Bonnie Phillips, his former college adviser, who was delighted in the front row. I remember her suggesting which schools to go to and it wasn’t Harvard, you know what I mean? Monet said in a recent video interview from his home in California. Recalling her high school days in New York, Monet said she asked a lot of questions in class but didn’t get the best grades: I think I was much more opinionated and outspoken. She remains on both her first album, When the Poems Do What They Do, a fluid mix of jazz and poetry released on Friday that evokes the spirit of the spoken word scenes of the 1990s. over the years, Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah ​​on trumpet, Samora Pinderhughes on piano, Elena Pinderhughes on flute, Weedie Braimah on djembe and Marcus Gilmore on drums, the LP is a nuanced exploration of Blackness.

joy is a song everywhere, says Monet on Black Joy, a lively and moving piece. Joy is a six-block wheelie trafficwithout handlebars, in the rain. Poet Saul Williams, who has known Monet since he was 14, praised his longtime collaborator in an email. Aja stands out because she championed poetry, the magic of language, spell casting and the bashing of the patriarchy, he wrote. She is still standing. Chatting from Los Angeles, where Monet, 35, has lived for nearly three years, she wandered from room to room, showing off a few album covers (at least, the ones you could see through the calm water and the dhow that served as its artificial backdrop). This is my life in Zanzibar, she says smiling. It was a nice experience. It was the first trip I’ve ever done entirely on my own, not knowing anyone anywhere.

Monet grew up in East New York in Brooklyn and started writing poetry at age 8 because she was fascinated by typewriters and people who sat in front of typewriters. , she said. The first thing I ever asked my mother for Christmas was a typewriter, she added, recalling an early interest in stories and storytelling, and the way people tell stories.

An English teacher at Baruch College Campus High School in Manhattan was one of the early inspirations. She read and recited a foot from desk to desk, and encouraged us to really see what was going on in the language and what was going on in the stories, Monet said. At home, she listened to a different kind of poetry: R&B singers Sade, Whitney Houston and Mary J. Blige, and rapper Tupac Shakur. She knew they were each saying something profound, even though she couldn’t quite figure out what it was yet. When she won the school talent show with a poem, I just remember all my teachers in tears in front. Monet didn’t find much community for burgeoning poets like her, so she created her own club: SABA, or Students Acknowledging Black Achievements, a space where other people from her high school with the strange obsession of poetry and art could come together. After a classmate encouraged her to check out Urban Word NYC, a program that teaches creative writing to minority students, she attended her first poetry slam there and was hooked. To this day, it’s probably one of the most crucial memories of my life, Monet said. Because it was the beginning of my discovery of a whole world, of a heritage and a tradition to which I now found myself called. It was deeply like a home I had been waiting to return to.

Poet Mahogany L. Browne remembered a 15-year-old Monet at Urban Word. From that moment on, I could see the power of his aim, Browne said in a phone interview. She invited Monet to a poetry workshop at a group home for pregnant teens in Manhattan’s Inwood neighborhood, which opened young writers’ eyes to what poetry and community activism could accomplish. Later, while a freshman at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York, Monet hosted a poetry potluck to help those affected by Hurricane Katrina.

I just remember feeling so helpless, away from the community of poets that I knew understood what it meant and what it felt like, Monet recalled of his response to the storm. It was just shocking to see black people literally being killed by the neglect of this country. These themes and concerns stayed with her and inform When the Poems Do What They Do. The album mixes the poetry Monet wrote over the years with vigorous live instrumentation. the devil you know combines dark, psychedelic jazz with searing observations about America, and Yemaya centers upbeat polyrhythmic percussion with words about the cleansing power of water. Monet uses a similar approach on an earlier standalone track titled Give My Regards to Brooklyn. Throughout the extensive nine-minute sequence on upcoming events in the borough, a mix of collaborators discuss their impressions of Monet. Ever since I’ve known Aja, said a male voice, she’s just this daring force that reflects the beauty of the world. Monet does not hesitate to pay homage to the voices that preceded him: Sonia Sanchez, Amiri Baraka and the Last Poets, among many others. She speaks with the guidance of her elders, Browne said. She never separates herself from the heritage of the work. Making art as part of an ecosystem of music, writing and grassroots activism remains central to Monet’s project. I know that I am part of a collective of many people who work every day in their own way to create a more equitable and just world for all, she said. So ultimately everything I do is rooted in a deep place of love, an overwhelming obsession with love.

