Garth Brooks wants to bring back Chris Gaines | Entertainment





Garth Brooks wants to revive his rock alter ego Chris Gaines. The 61-year-old country music legend released an album as rock in 1999 and as well as relishing the ‘challenge’ it offered him, the ‘Lost in You’ singer knows his alternative direction has appealed many fans. In an interview with Billboard Country Live in Nashville earlier this week, he said: The Gaines project took a long time because it’s not natural, you’re playing on a record but I just want to do it for people who love the Gaines project. “And selfishly, I love the Chris Gaines record, so I want to do it for myself. It challenged me as a singer. “So I don’t know when I was going to get there, but it’s on the list.” The album ‘Garth Brooks… in the Life of Chris Gaines’ was seen as a greatest hits project from Chris’ five non-existent previous albums and was originally intended to be released with a film about the history of Chris Gaines. Australian rock star. , but the film was never made. And Garth admitted he would like to record the original records as Chris. He said: “All five albums are due out. “I don’t know if it’s because I’m 114, but now everything takes three hours longer than before.” Elsewhere during the session, the ‘Friends in Low Places’ singer revealed he was working on a duet album with his wife Tricia Yearwood, as well as another disc which will feature performances with a range of other artists. – which he declined to name – which will be released later this year and will feature old and new songs.

