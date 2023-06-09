



Bryan Cranston is done with Hollywood at least temporarily and moves to France. The Breaking Bad star revealed to Britain’s GQ for a June cover released on Thursday. Cranston said his wife, Robin Dearden, has stayed away from his busy Hollywood side too long and he plans to retire by 2026 to spend more time with her. For the past 24 years, Robin has lived his life holding me by the tail, Cranston told the outlet. She was the most one, she was the wife of a celebrity. She had to pivot and adjust her life to suit mine. She benefited enormously from it, but was uneven. I want to level that, he continued. She deserves it. Cranston, 67, seems pretty serious about the business and is considering selling his half of Dos Hombres, the mezcal company he founded in 2019 with Breaking Bad co-star Aaron Paul. Hell also shut down its production company, Moonshot Entertainment. It’s about taking a chance, he told the outlet. I’m used to this feeling of not knowing. He explained that he simply wanted to change the paradigm of his marriage dynamic. Cranton, who married Dearden in 1989clarified that this necessary break would last at least six months and would probably see them living in a small French village. Cranston said he envisioned his wife reading Little Women while he dove into Moby-Dick. Vianney Le Caer/Invision/Associated Press I want to have that experience, Cranston told the outlet, adding that he wanted to learn the local language, how to grow a garden and cook more. I want to go on day trips and have a fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. The actor said he could already see his wife reading Little Women in peace as he sat quietly nearby with a copy of Moby-Dick. For Cranston, who cheekily impersonated a villager from Beauty and the Beast at this point, the goal is overall stress reduction and peace. Cranston has certainly been busy and successfully navigated his post-Breaking Bad stardom. He has not only received an Oscar nomination in 2016 but won the Laurence Olivier Prize Best Actor in a Play in 2018 and saw New Mexico unveil a statue in his honor. While the Malcolm alum in the middle has been acting professionally since 1981 and needs a break, Cranston told GQ that he won’t sit back and see what I’m going to do, but will actively work for do not work. No, it’s a break, he told the outlet. It’s a stop. I won’t think of [work]. I will not take phone calls.

