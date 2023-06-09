Where to watch the sunrise in Florida, from Volusia to Flagler Counties

If you’re one of those people who relishes the first rays of sunshine to start each day, there’s no better place to enjoy that moment of zen than along the coast in Volusia and Flagler counties.

Obviously, you’ll need to start early, with a Daytona Beach sunrise expected just before 6:30 a.m. this weekend. Once you’re out of bed, there are plenty of options to start the day.

Here are five perfect places to watch the sunrise in Volusia and Flagler counties.

The Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Main Street Pier offer stunning views

These two landmarks within walking distance of the destinations’ central tourist district at Atlantic Avenue (State Road A1A) and Main Street offer prime vantage points from which to watch the sun make its daily debut.

Although the pier and promenade are usually crowded on sunny weekend afternoons, the mood is much more serene at dawn. The promenade and the beach also offer plenty of space for a quiet morning stroll, another great way to start the day. FREE ENTRANCE.

Sunrise over Halifax at Riverfront Esplanade

Stretching for a mile along North Beach Street in Daytona Beach on the west shore of the Intracoastal Waterway, the Riverfront Esplanade offers a peaceful gathering place and a botanical garden with beautiful sunrise views over the river. Halifax.

In case you missed it:Daytona Riverfront Esplanade marks grand opening with holiday flair

The park is home to over a mile of waterfront running track as well as comfortable benches and swings overlooking the river. There’s also a dog park with an agility course and a state-of-the-art wading pool. Open daily from sunrise to sunset. FREE ENTRANCE.

Sunrise amid the nature trails of Lighthouse Point Park

Lighthouse Point Park is a 52-acre park located along the north shore of Ponce de Leon Inlet that offers a peaceful place to watch the sunrise.

It offers elevated boardwalks, restrooms and picnic pavilions available by reservation. There is a nature trail through the wooded area in the center of the park that leads to a scenic lookout tower overlooking the Halifax River.

Although the park’s 800-foot pier bridge was damaged by back-to-back tropical storms Ian and Nicole last fall, 75 feet of the north pier fishing bridge has been reopened to the public. Visitors are asked to respect the barricades in place to prevent access that is not yet safe for the public.

The park’s facilities are accessible to the disabled and accept dogs. The park opens at 6 a.m. daily, enough time to catch the first rays of the sun. Admission: $10 per vehicle, free for disabled vehicles and disabled veterans.

Isolation at sunrise at Canaveral National Seashore

The Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore, at the southern end of State Highway A1A in New Smyrna Beach, offers access to perhaps the most secluded stretch of undeveloped shoreline for sunrise seekers. .

No cars or buildings in sight.

The park opens at 6 a.m. daily, in time to find a spot to catch the incoming sun. Admission is $20 per vehicle, with passes valid for seven days.

In Flagler County, watch the sunrise from the sand

Although two of Flagler County’s beach landmarks, the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier and the oceanfront portion of Washington Oaks State Park, remain out of service due to Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, there are still many places to watch the sunrise.

The majority of counties with 19 miles of beaches and beach walks have reopened, according to Visit Flagler.com.

There’s also a prime sunrise view at Bay Drive Park, one of the county’s newest beachfront parks that offers public beach access with free parking, an observation deck with binoculars (one ADA accessible), walking path, educational signage, elaborate dune walks as well as a bocce court and horseshoe pitch.

The park, at 30 Bay Drive in Palm Coast, is open daily from sunrise to sunset. FREE ENTRANCE.