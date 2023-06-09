Entertainment
Where to watch the sunrise in Florida, from Volusia to Flagler Counties
If you’re one of those people who relishes the first rays of sunshine to start each day, there’s no better place to enjoy that moment of zen than along the coast in Volusia and Flagler counties.
Obviously, you’ll need to start early, with a Daytona Beach sunrise expected just before 6:30 a.m. this weekend. Once you’re out of bed, there are plenty of options to start the day.
Here are five perfect places to watch the sunrise in Volusia and Flagler counties.
The Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Main Street Pier offer stunning views
These two landmarks within walking distance of the destinations’ central tourist district at Atlantic Avenue (State Road A1A) and Main Street offer prime vantage points from which to watch the sun make its daily debut.
Although the pier and promenade are usually crowded on sunny weekend afternoons, the mood is much more serene at dawn. The promenade and the beach also offer plenty of space for a quiet morning stroll, another great way to start the day. FREE ENTRANCE.
Sunrise over Halifax at Riverfront Esplanade
Stretching for a mile along North Beach Street in Daytona Beach on the west shore of the Intracoastal Waterway, the Riverfront Esplanade offers a peaceful gathering place and a botanical garden with beautiful sunrise views over the river. Halifax.
In case you missed it:Daytona Riverfront Esplanade marks grand opening with holiday flair
The park is home to over a mile of waterfront running track as well as comfortable benches and swings overlooking the river. There’s also a dog park with an agility course and a state-of-the-art wading pool. Open daily from sunrise to sunset. FREE ENTRANCE.
Sunrise amid the nature trails of Lighthouse Point Park
Lighthouse Point Park is a 52-acre park located along the north shore of Ponce de Leon Inlet that offers a peaceful place to watch the sunrise.
It offers elevated boardwalks, restrooms and picnic pavilions available by reservation. There is a nature trail through the wooded area in the center of the park that leads to a scenic lookout tower overlooking the Halifax River.
Although the park’s 800-foot pier bridge was damaged by back-to-back tropical storms Ian and Nicole last fall, 75 feet of the north pier fishing bridge has been reopened to the public. Visitors are asked to respect the barricades in place to prevent access that is not yet safe for the public.
The park’s facilities are accessible to the disabled and accept dogs. The park opens at 6 a.m. daily, enough time to catch the first rays of the sun. Admission: $10 per vehicle, free for disabled vehicles and disabled veterans.
Isolation at sunrise at Canaveral National Seashore
The Apollo Beach entrance to Canaveral National Seashore, at the southern end of State Highway A1A in New Smyrna Beach, offers access to perhaps the most secluded stretch of undeveloped shoreline for sunrise seekers. .
No cars or buildings in sight.
The park opens at 6 a.m. daily, in time to find a spot to catch the incoming sun. Admission is $20 per vehicle, with passes valid for seven days.
In Flagler County, watch the sunrise from the sand
Although two of Flagler County’s beach landmarks, the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier and the oceanfront portion of Washington Oaks State Park, remain out of service due to Tropical Storms Ian and Nicole, there are still many places to watch the sunrise.
The majority of counties with 19 miles of beaches and beach walks have reopened, according to Visit Flagler.com.
There’s also a prime sunrise view at Bay Drive Park, one of the county’s newest beachfront parks that offers public beach access with free parking, an observation deck with binoculars (one ADA accessible), walking path, educational signage, elaborate dune walks as well as a bocce court and horseshoe pitch.
The park, at 30 Bay Drive in Palm Coast, is open daily from sunrise to sunset. FREE ENTRANCE.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-journalonline.com/story/entertainment/2023/06/09/where-are-the-best-spots-to-see-sunrise-in-volusia-flagler-counties/70305610007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Whistleblower claims US has alien vehicles. But where is the proof? | American News
- Where to watch the sunrise in Florida, from Volusia to Flagler Counties
- Boise State Athletics
- Ustraa: VLCC to Acquire D2C Men’s Grooming Brand Ustraa Through Strategic Merger
- The police service has a limited window of opportunity to repair public trust, the chief inspector says
- It is a dietary source, not a supplement, and is a great source of calcium and vitamin D.
- News of a small earthquake near Sierra Madre – NBC Los Angeles
- Imran Khan is out on bail
- Bryan Cranston says goodbye to Hollywood and hello to France
- Marburg virus disease – Equatorial Guinea
- Dr. Garje Discusses Unmet Needs in Sarcomatoid Urothelial Cancer Patients
- Donald Trump’s federal indictment unsealed