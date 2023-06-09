Jennifer Lawrence Breaks Down Cannes Flip Flop Set – The Hollywood Reporter





Jennifer Lawrence broke the internet during Cannes when she was photographed walking down the steps outside the Palais des Festivals in black flip flops and a red Christian Dior dress. In a recent conversation with entertainment tonightTHE No strong emotions star said she wanted to explain what happened. “I wasn’t making a political statement, not that I wouldn’t,” she told the publication. “I had no idea until it came out, that there was a whole controversy going on with people wearing flats, or like, walking barefoot on the red carpet. I had no idea. My shoes were one size too big. The actress, who once fell on a red carpet, attended a screening of the documentary bread and roses and said she walked up the rug in heels but returned to shoot with her production team at Excellent Cadaver. “So we had to take a great corpse photo, and I knew I would eat shit if I fell into shoes that were too big,” said the Pavement said the star. “I put the flip flops on, and then everyone was like, ‘What a statement! Wow,’ adding, ‘I’m all for making a statement. I just wish it was on purpose. Elsewhere in the interview, the Oscar-winning actress opened up about what drew her to No strong emotionsexplaining that she was thrilled to be able to “push the envelope” with her inappropriate and hilarious moments, courtesy of writer-director Gene Stupnitsky. “I’ve known Gene for years, and he’s the funniest person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “So when I read it, I mean, I was dying.” As for the aftermath, Lawrence joked that she was a little worried about how the movie would land. “The closer you get to the line the more you dance with the line,” she added, “but of course after you finish something like that you’re like, ‘Are we going to be okay? ‘”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/lifestyle-news/jennifer-lawrence-cannes-flip-flops-1235510915/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

