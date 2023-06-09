Children enjoy the first week of Camp Villages | News | Daily Sun Villages

The first week of Camp Villages succeeded in helping the grandchildren learn the pleasure of working together.

The intergenerational camp started the first week with events in the Villages. Many events brought families together under the Florida morning sun to teach children about village staples, such as golf or animals. The various events helped the children and their grandparents spend time together, but they also allowed the children to make new friends from across the country.

Kinsley Culp, 10, from Texas, befriended Spencer Zwobot, 10, from Florida after pairing up for the relay race at the outdoor games.

It’s just fun meeting new people, Spencer said.

Kinsley agreed.

Yeah, we just met today and we were already friends, Kinsley said. We had fun trying to beat the other teams.

Here’s a look at some of the activities that took place at Camp Villages this week:

Just for Teens: Putting Clinic

On Monday morning, the grandparents and their teenage grandchildren met at the Palmer Legends County Club for the putting clinic on the Himalayan green.

Wade Martin, an instructor from the Villages Golf Academy, led the class and taught everyone proper form. He is used to teaching teenagers as well as adults, since in addition to his work at the golf academy, he coaches the boys’ golf team at The Villages High School.

Your grip on the club matters, and depending on whether you’re right-handed or left-handed, you place your dominant hand on top, Martin said. Then your lead hand is the arm closest to your ball and your trail hand follows.

Martin helped campers get an idea of ​​what a good swing looks like. Each person was given a thin rod to place under their armpits and hold across their chest while gripping their club to help with their form.

As they swung, the kids went from swinging their wrists to using their shoulders to give them power.

14-year-old Skylar Bowman and 14-year-old Abby McKinney laughed together trying to keep fit.

It’s hard at first because it feels weird, Skylar said. There are a lot of things that go into it.

Skylars mother Rebecca Bowman of Kentucky said the two friends want to practice as much as possible so they can feel confident when they play Putt & Plays later this summer.

Ed LaCasse, from the village of Bradford, felt proud as he watched his grandson, Liam LaCasse, 13; start sinking more and more putts into the cup.

This is his first time at Camp Villages: we moved here two and a half years ago, he says. We wanted to expose them to different things and have fun together.

Liam stood motionless in front of his ball. Even though he was only yards from the cut, he took his moment seriously, lined up his shot and gently tapped the ball until it rolled.

Liam looked proudly at his grandfather, and the two moved on to the next hole.

outdoor games

Five-year-old James Encinas was ready to play Tuesday morning, but he needed a little encouragement from recreation supervisor Tyler Hess.

Hess led the group through several games at Saddlebrook Softball Complex, including a relay race where he raced alongside James to help him reach the finish line.

James’ grandmother, Ann Chouinard, from the village of Sainte-Catherine, said she loved watching her grandson have fun.

He has a lot of energy so things like that are great for him, she says. But he can have fun almost anywhere.

Five-year-old Moorea Travis showed off her athleticism in a capture the flag match. After finding an ally in a new friend, she distracted the other team and crossed their territory to carry their flag to victory.

Her mother, Jessica Travis, from Lady Lake, said Moorea had been homeschooled last year and was learning to work in a team and follow the rules.

Sometimes she likes to do things her own way because she’s so sure and confident, she said. But she loves meeting other children.

Bug Camp for Kids

Jim Davis, Sumter County Extension Manager for UF/IFAS, brought his personal collection of pinned bugs and specimens for kids to view Wednesday at Eisenhower Recreation.

Davis brought some lubber grasshoppers with him for the kids to see up close.

What happens if it comes off? Maycie Spencer, 9, asked.

Davis told him he would just jump but not hurt anyone.

At the right moment, the insect jumped from Davis’s hand towards Maycie.

Armed with knowing how to hold it, Maycie carefully pinched the insect on each side to hold it still.

I love coming to this event – ​​it’s one of the most fun things I can do,” Davis said. It’s great to see the kids interact with each other and learn about different creatures.

Six-year-old Willow Freeman ran to the rescue of her fellow campers whenever they were too afraid of grasshoppers. At one point, she confidently held an insect in each hand.

They’re really snappy and jumpy, but then I grabbed it and it was calm, she said. They don’t scare me.

Camp Villages runs until August 4. The list of events can be found at campingvillages.com, where families can also register. You can also register at any At Your Service location.

Registration for the second half of camp opens June 22.

Senior Writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or [email protected].