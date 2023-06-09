Is Sanjay Kapoor okay with his personal life discussed in Maheep’s The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives? He reveals





By Anindita Mukherjee: Who doesn’t love The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Brides! The Netflix show produced by Karan Johar and directed by Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh is on everyone’s watch list. While they direct, several film industry personalities make an appearance, including Sanjay Kapoor (Maheep’s husband). The actor is currently making all the buzz for playing the villain in the just-released Bloody Daddy. He is also one of the most recurring faces on Bollywood Wives, a show where personal life is widely discussed. In conversation with Sanjay, we asked him if he was ok with that. Find out what he says. “WE KNOW WHAT WE WILL BE ENTERING” Sanjay Kapoor shines brightly in Bloody Daddy directed by Shahid Kapoor. The actor is also a recurring face on Maheep Kapoor’s show, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show is based on the lives of four popular Bollywood wives (Maheep, Bhavana, Neelam and Seema Sajdeh), where Gauri Khan also makes frequent appearances. Sanjay is a vital part of the show and Season 2 saw a lot of personal revelations happen. IndiaToday.in asked Sanjay if he is ok with this. He revealed, “When Maheep understood this and Karan spoke to him, Bhavana, Neelam, Seema and all, we knew what we were getting into and it was a reality. As an actor, my personal life is as it is in front of everyone. Nothing is hidden. You Google and get to know everything I’ve done, successes and failures I’ve had. It’s not that you walked into someone’s personal life that isn’t in the limelight. And now with social media it gives so much that things you don’t want to know, you get to know. Khaana kya bana rahe ho, jhaadu maar rahe le.. wo bhi hain social media pe. Isse zyada personal life aap kya bologe? (laughs) Today, everyone lives on social networks, there is not much to do. “I WAS MENTALLY PREPARED FOR COMPARISONS WITH ANIL” We also asked Sanjay Kapoor to address the comparisons to older brother Anil Kapoor. In all honesty, he said “obviously” and told us: “When I started, Anil was a superstar then. I was mentally prepared to be compared. We have the same parents and we still look alike today The comparisons were there and I was prepared for it, everyone talks about the pros and cons of being in the industry, but no one talks about the negative things. He further shared, “You get compared…my movie got compared to his last movie and he was already working for 7-8 years. I took it positively. It was there, I can’t deny that factor. If you’re in that line and your brother is in that line too and a superstar, it’s a very natural thing to be compared to your brother, father. He then mentioned that comparisons are inherent in every profession and added, “You have to work harder, focus more. Anil has been in the industry for 40 years, 33 years for me. We are still fighting each other. Also, have you ever watched Bloody Daddy?

