Matthew Perry buys mid-century Hollywood Hills home for $5 million





Actor Matthew Perry has added a serene, sunny mid-century home to his Los Angeles real estate portfolio. THEFriends The star, who also owns a contemporary $6 million Pacific Palisades pad, lost just under $5 million for his new home in the Hollywood Hills in an off-market deal, according toDirt. Set on a 0.22 acre sloping lot, the exterior of the all-white homes resembles a more modest version of the former $13.5 million Hollywood Hills residence. The freshly renovated 1957 construction spans 2,566 square feet, offering three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Perry picked up the accommodation for a discount; it originally listed in September 2022 for just under $6 million. A set of floating concrete steps lead to an oversized front door, flanked by a row of bay windows and an attached two-car garage. Visitors are greeted by an atrium-style entrance with stone tile floors and an all-glass ceiling that allows pools of natural light to flood in. Further inside, an open living space and formal dining room share a double-sided fireplace and also boast blond hardwood floors as well as walls of glass. The home’s glazed white kitchen has a breakfast bar peninsula and a dramatic black stone backsplash. Its backyard hosts a covered patio and an electric fireplace by the pool. For indoor entertainment, a black-walled media room offers a projector setup with surround sound. Each of the three bedrooms in the house has an elegant stone bathroom. The master suite boasts a double vanity, soaking tub with wall-mounted TV and glass-enclosed rain shower. JOIN NOW Become an AD PRO member and save 20% on the annual offer. Arrow Perry, who published his memoirsFriends, lovers and The Big Terrible Thing last year, he previously owned a condo in the Sierra Towers, a Malibu beach house he listed around the time he bought his Pacific Palisades property, and a $35 million penthouse, now owned by Rihanna.

