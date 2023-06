Jonas Melvin Gingerich – Union County Daily Digital

Jonas Melvin Gingerich, 77, of Plain City, Ohio, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Jonas was born on August 21, 1945 to Levi and Sarah Gingerich. He married Lydia Mae Byler on March 22, 1975. Jonas was a faithful husband who invested his life in supporting and raising his family, working faithfully at Gingway Products for 47 years. In his early years, his adventurous spirit, alongside his brothers, imagined creative activities around the farm. He had an abundance of energy and the stories of his sporting escapades still live on today. An aviation enthusiast, he loved to fly and educated himself on every latest aircraft development. His drone provided plenty of entertainment for the grandkids and captured countless aerial photos. He was also dedicated to Answers in Genesis and enjoyed visiting the Ark Encounter and the Creation Museum. Whatever topic piqued his interest, he was fully invested in learning more about it. Jonas was a quiet man and not very talkative until he tackled a subject he was passionate about. He listened well to others and always had wise or clever remarks to earn a smile. Those who knew him always felt seen and heard. In addition to his wife, Jonas is survived by their four daughters, Angie (Vernon) Martin of Newmanstown, PA; Rita (Mitch) Chupp of Irwin, Ohio; Kara (Preston) Martin of Plain City, Ohio; and Jewel Gingerich of Plain City, OH. Also survived are 13 grandchildren, Clark, Allie, Wyatt, Karinna, Garrett and Cody Martin; Macy, Logan, Autumn and Reid Chupp; and Bristol, Rowan and Dax Martin. Also surviving are seven siblings, Lloyd (late Mary) Gingerich; Dan (Wilma) Gingerich; Edna (Perry) Troyer; Anna (late Ervin) Troyer; John (Erma) Gingerich; Lawrence (Wava) Gingerich; and Lee (Celesta) Gingerich, all of Plain City, OH. He was predeceased by his parents and three siblings, Mary (late Melvin) Yutzy; Joe (Marie) Gingerich; and Martha (Mel) Shetler. Visitation will be Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at Haven Fellowship Church 7730 Converse Huff Road, Plain City, Ohio 43064 where service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 9. Interment will follow immediately at Haven Fellowship Cemetery. Ferguson Funeral Home Plain City, Ohio is honored to care for the Gingerich family.

