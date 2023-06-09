Entertainment
After Prosenjit Chatterjee, more regional actors denounce Bollywood for not giving them enough opportunities | Bollywood
In recent times, Bollywood has seen an influx of players from regional film industries, coming here and making their mark. However, many still criticize the Hindi film industry for its lack of diversity and inclusion of regional actors. Recently, the leading actor of Bengali cinemas, Prosenjit Chatterjee shared his thoughts on the fact that Bollywood does not offer much work for regional actors and his statement sparked a debate with more regional actors coming out and sharing their similar experiences while finding work in Bollywood.
Pratik Gandhi, Gujarati actor
Forget about being rejected for a project, Gujarat regional actors (I can only talk about Gujarati actors since I’m from there) don’t even get a chance to test or audition. And somehow, if they succeed, it’s very difficult to finally get the project. This tag of regional actors affects a lot when it comes to getting work in the Hindi film industry. Gujarati actors who try to enter Bollywood are also very typical. The characters offered to them are very caricatural of someone who is loud, funny with a very pronounced accent. I also did a few projects like these initially, including baker and realized that it’s hard to break that image and convince yourself that you’re a versatile performer. Things changed for me after a while Scam 1992 and I believe you need to create a success story to get people interested in you. NOW, [when I am offered a project] I can see the role written with me in mind.
Raima Sen, Bengali actor
I don’t know about the others, but regional players in Bengal don’t have much work in Mumbai. They mostly use us when the film is also loosely based in Bengal. Moreover, in Bollywood it is also about survival of the fittest as new faces are trying to enter the industry every day. There’s enough talent out there and they want to protect their people and give them a chance. And I understand all of that because we’re also doing some films with people from Mumbai. We also have to protect our industry and work with our own people.
Navin Prabhakar, Marathi actor and comedian
I have been working as an actor for 12 years, but every time I tried to get into the Hindi film industry, I felt there was a lot of bias. The first thing we hear is you don’t match the look. We need a high end look. Imagine how insulting that is. We are usually asked to record an audition and send it by email. During the Covid-19 phase, I sent 650 auditions of which I got three selected for three films and two commercials. Also, there are a lot of negotiations that take place regarding our salary. Itna zyada hojaata hai ki kabhi kabhi toh main kaam hi chor deta hu.
Siddharth Jhadav, Marathi actor
I’m not really going to audition for Hindi movies, I know it’s not easy. Instead, I am happy to work in the regional industry and take up opportunities from Hindi filmmakers as they come to me, based on merit. Whatever work I do in Bollywood is because of my filmography in the Marathi film industry. When they see me doing good work, I get good offers from Hindi filmmakers like (filmmaker) Rohit Shetty. Mene sabse zyada kaam unke hi saath kiya hai, and it is because he watches Marathi cinema and understands which actor would be suitable to play a role in his film. So I’m not opposed to the idea of working in Hindi cinema, but I’m not desperately looking for it.
Seerat Kapoor, Telugu actor
If you understand who you are as an actor, what you can land on the table, sooner or later you will attract people who will take advantage of it. I never took rejections in a negative light. If a movie didn’t work, I understand why. It doesn’t mean you don’t match. It just means that sometimes it’s not your most true form or element. So, I’m fine with letting them go and not getting bogged down in them.
