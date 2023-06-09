‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52





(WGHP) Actor Mike Batayeh, best known for his role in the hit TV series ‘Breaking Bad,’ has died aged 52, according to TMZ. Detroit native Batayeh played Dennis Markowski, the manager of Gustavo Fring’s Lavandera Brillante industrial laundry. He appeared in three episodes in 2011 and 2012. “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many people,” his family said in a statement. Batayeh’s family told TMZ that the actor died of a heart attack in his sleep at his Michigan home. According to his obituaryhe died on June 1. He had no known heart problems. “A devastating loss of a huge life Mike Batayah, you were everyone’s friend,” said Detroit-based screenwriter and director Rola Nashef. job on Facebook. “And I mean everyone. There isn’t a person I’ve introduced you to or a waitress who took our order that you haven’t made laugh, think, inspire and encourage. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news. Batayeh was also a comedian who performed at a number of famous clubs, according to Varietyincluding Gotham Comedy in New York and the Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv and Icehouse in Los Angeles. “Mike Batayeh was one of my first and best comedy friends in Los Angeles and a great comedian,” said comedian Steven Lolli. tweeted. “He played Dennis in #Breaking Bad Of course. No matter how successful he was, he always included friends. Class act. Ask God to forgive us Jews, Mike. It will be a big favor from you, RIP. Batayeh has appeared on ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’, ‘The Shield’, ‘Sleeper Cell’ and ‘Touch’, according to his IMDB. He had a lead role in the movie “Detroit Unleaded” and starred in such films as “American Dreamz”, “Gas”, “AmericanEast”, and “You Don’t Mess With The Zohan”. He is survived by his five sisters and his great-nephews and nieces, according to his obituary.

