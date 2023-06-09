Happy Father’s Day meat lovers







If you want to make your dad happy this Father’s Day, skip the tie-and-sock routine and take him to dinner at one of these North Texas restaurants. A happy Father’s Day is guaranteed if you visit Bone Daddys BBQ for ribs, sausages, brisket, burnt tips and other great dishes. The closest Bone Daddys to our top Southwestern cities is in Arlington, just off I-20 East at the Collins Street exit.

Bone Daddys opens at 11 a.m. daily and stays open until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. and until Friday midnight. and sat. Took my meat and potato lover husband here for his birthday. We ordered Smokin’ Tailpipes for an appetizer (brisket, pulled pork, rolled up and fried bell peppers and vegetables) and they were the perfect start to a Texas style barbecue meal. We took half the order home because they were so filling. I especially liked the spicy dip that came with them.

happy husband happy wife

My husband ordered a three meat platter with chicken thighs, pork sausages and beef brisket with mashed potatoes and fried okra. I ordered the two meat platter with burnt ends and pulled pork, with savory potatoes (loaded mashed potatoes) and okra. Their homemade yeast rolls were so good I could have easily eaten more.

For dessert, we shared a bowl of banana pudding. They actually brought out two spoons but I was only able to take a few bites after all that food. Bone Daddys gets my vote for the best place to take your dad for a fun Father’s Day outing. They offer great service and a welcoming, laid-back atmosphere, so no need to dress up. Check out their menu, happy hour and other special events and locations on bonedaddys.com.

Happy Father’s Day Windmills

The new Grandscape brasserie (+restaurant, +library, +theatre) welcomes dads with a $20 Burger & Beer special for Father’s Day. Enjoy a classic cheeseburger (8 oz wagyu beef patty, pickle, sliced ​​onions, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese) or a Wagyu Burger (8 oz A-Bar-N wagyu beef patty, aged white cheddar, candied onions, garlic aioli, chili, brioche bun, and rosemary garlic fries) served with your choice of house-brewed draft beer. For more information, visit windmills-usa.com/.

Bulla Gastrobar will open early at 10 a.m. on June 18 to kick off the perfect Father’s Day brunch with Dad. The Spanish-style restaurant will offer its fixed price 3-course sweet and savory brunch menu at $30 per person, as well as its newest brunch, the mimosa tower, available for $48 for a regular size or $68 for a large, and accompanied by a variety of fresh fruits and juices.

Each father will receive a $20 gift card to use for their next meal at Bulla Gastrobar, as well as a special box of chocolate clusters; available during dinner service while supplies last.

Father’s Day at Bread Winners

This Father’s Day, families dining at Bread Winners Café & Bakery can enjoy a mouth-watering array of freshly baked breads, pastries and desserts, and always – Bread Winners’ famous weekend brunch. The weekend of June 17 and 18, Bread Winners will be offering two Father’s Day specials* at all four locations.

Steak & Eggs made with Akashi Prime Ribeye, two eggs, brunch potatoes and a handmade cookie ($22) and Cold Brew Old-Fashioned made with Knob Creek ($12).

Dads who order one or both specials at any Bread Winners store can enter to win a special gift. Two lucky dads will be selected from all qualified entries to win a Smithey Cast Iron Skillet with Leather Handle, Knob Creek Smoking Chips for the Grill, and other Knob Creek Loot. The closest location to the best cities in the Southwest is Bread Winners in Uptown Dallas, 3301 McKinney Ave. (214) 754-4940.

For Father’s Day weekend (June 16-18), Truluck’s will serve up a light, summery twist on an Old Fashioned made with bourbon, tangerine, cardamom infusion and bitters ($15) . The Dad Fashioned specialty cocktail is handcrafted for our beloved dads only this weekend. Truluck’s menu is filled with entrees dads will love like their mouth-watering Surf & Turf, Prime King Crab Legs and Miso-glazed Seabass.

Reservations are recommended and can be made through OpenTable or by calling the restaurant. The closest location to the best cities in the Southwest is Uptown Dallas, 2401 McKinney Ave. (214) 220-2401.

Happy Father’s Day at Chido Taco Lounge

“The best beer is free beer”, as the old saying goes. On Father’s Day, head to Chido Taco Lounge in Frisco. Dads get a free Cerveza for every child they have, because the more children there are, the more they deserve a cold drink. No purchase necessary, but if you’re taking dad to lunch, buy him some tacos. chidodfw.com/.

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company. GAPCo never misses an opportunity to have fun. For Father’s Day, that means the Ultimate Dad Bod dinner special, with a choice of salad, one order of wings, a giant calzone, and a colossal cookie or brownie. Something to feed the whole family, and all for only $60. Available at all GAPCo locations.

The Granite Park Boardwalk

Start the celebration early by taking your dad to a fun and festive beach-themed event at Granite Park’s Boardwalk. There’s live music, photo ops, and delicious food and drink on the Saturday before Father’s Day. It’s free and open to the public, and features live music from Joseph Veazie and Strolling Entertainment. Vendors include Brite Beauty Braid Bar, a Third Elm summer hat bar, Link x Lou permanent jewelry, and fun photo ops for the whole family.