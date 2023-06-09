U.S. visitors flock to Juarez entertainment fair

City officials say Americans account for 30% of La Feria admission revenue; rising prices are becoming a concern for visitors, even if

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border report) Juarez’s reputation for drug violence goes unchallenged by American visitors like Adrian Escobedo and Albuquerque, New Mexico, resident who has brought his family to La Feria Juarez every summer for at least seven years.

First of all, it’s an experience because we were in Mexico, Escobedo said. Everything is delicious and then we come for the walks. We were about to buy tickets so we could go ride. It means a lot and it’s a tradition we have going on.

The Feria begins its final two weekends at its traditional location in Plaza de la Mexicanidad (the Big Red X) just southeast of the El Pasos Bridge from the Port of Entry of the Americas. The fair will continue from June 23 to July 9 in another location south of Juarez.

The city’s biggest tourism draw, attracting more than 400,000 patrons last year, is largely thanks to visitors from El Paso and other US cities, said Wendy Valenzuela, spokeswoman for the event. Americans, mostly families, account for 30% of admission receipts.

It’s fun and it’s safe. In all the years I’ve been here, we’ve never had anything wrong, he said.

Escobedo brought his children, parents, brother and children to the fair on Thursday. Security-wise, there is no problem, he said. I would recommend people to come here. [] We have always had a strong relationship as neighbors. We live there but our family is here. So that’s something we have to continue.

East El Paso resident Karen Gurrola also cited family and cultural ties as a reason for visiting Juarez.

It’s kind of a tradition. We’ve been coming since I was little, she said. When I bring friends, they are always surprised by the size (of the fairground).

When asked what she loves most about La Feria, Gurrola replied that food is always food. I like tacos, my parents like enchiladas.

If there’s anything visitors would like to change about the fair, it’s the prices. Escobedo, Gurrola and other visitors said food prices had risen significantly from previous years.

This is a concern that the organizers of the show are trying to address. Mayor Cruz Perez Cuellar said Monday the city has asked vendors to post prices for their food and merchandise so visitors aren’t surprised. And with the recent and surprising strength of the Mexican peso, US visitor dollars aren’t going that far anymore.

The peso was trading Thursday at 17 to 1 to the dollar at currency exchanges, but most stalls at the Juarez Fair showed signs of 16 to 1 on the dollar.

A three-member KTSM/Border Report team ended up paying $72 for three orders of tacos, guacamole and fries, flautas, a bottle of water, and three servings of fruit-flavored water. A single ride on the Ferris wheel or bumper cars costs 100 pesos, or $6.

Gurrola and Escobedo said these prices are affordable for most US visitors. Gurrola further stated that there is nothing like La Feria in El Paso.

Fair manager Valenzuela said the nightly concerts at the fair were an added value. Spanish singer Natalia Jimenez is the headliner of the Saturday night show while Mexican regional music singer Luis R. Conriquez is the Sunday attraction at the open-air auditorium.