‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh dies at 52





‘Breaking Bad’ star Mike Batayeh has died aged 52. Batayeh died on June 1 after suffering a heart attack in his sleep, his manager confirmed to Fox News Digital. The actor, who was known to fans as the manager of Gustavo’s laundromat on the TV show, will be honored at a service of life celebration on June 16. Batayeh’s funeral will take place on June 17. STARS WE LOST IN 2023 CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER The AMC series laundromat was where Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White and Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman made their dope. Batayeh appeared in three separate episodes released between 2011 and 2012. His character Dennis Markowski met a fiery death after it became clear he intended to share details he knew in exchange for legal immunity. The actor was also known for “Sleeper Cell” and “Night Stalker” and appeared on an episode of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” Other credits include “Boy Meets World”, “The Bernie Mac Show”, and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. Outside of acting, Batayeh has also worked as a stand-up comedian. The actor grew up in Detroit and moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career in his twenties. “Over the past three decades, he has achieved great success around the world and established himself as a hilarious professional comedian, screenwriter, actor and tabla musician,” reads Batayeh’s obituary, shared with Fox. News Digital by family. “In addition to his success in Hollywood, he was well known in the Arab-American community and was at the center of groundbreaking projects,” the obituary continued. “Mike was part of the first wave of Western comics to perform for local audiences in the Middle East in places such as Dubai, where he filmed a comedy special for Showtime Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, where he been invited 2 years in a row by the royal family for the Amman and Nazareth International Comedy Festival.” “He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul. It is such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed by us and so many in all parts of the world,” reads the statement. obituary. Batayeh is survived by five sisters; Ida, Diane, MaryAnne, Madeline and Theresa. He is predeceased by his parents, Abrahim and Victoria, and one sister, Jeannie. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

