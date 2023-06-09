



A two-vehicle accident Friday morning in Hollywood seriously injured a South Carolina woman. The crash happened at the same intersection where a Clarkesville man was fatally injured in wreckage three weeks ago. On June 9, passing motorists called 911 to report an overturned vehicle with possible entrapment on US 441/GA 15 at Talmadge Drive. At approximately 8:47 a.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched units to the scene. “When the first response units arrived, there was no catch,” says Habersham County public information officer Rob Moore. Moriah Dane Evett, 30, of Pickens, was driving a Chrysler Sebring southbound on US 441/GA 15 in the left-turn lane, according to the Georgia State Patrol. Soldiers say she didn’t give in as she turned left onto Talmadge Drive and pulled into the path of a northbound Chevrolet Tahoe. The Tahoe slammed into the front of the Sebring. After the impact, the Tahoe rolled onto its side and the Sebring flipped over, hitting its roof. Habersham County Emergency Services transported Evett to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville for treatment. Tahoe driver Jesus Jimenez Loredo, 53

of Clarkesville, suffered a possible minor injury. He refused treatment or transport, according to Moore. Due to the large amount of engine fluids on the road from both vehicles, the northbound lanes of Highway 441 remained closed until 10:40 a.m. Friday. Demorest Police Chief Robin Krockum and Tallulah Falls Police Chief Tonya Elrod assisted the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office at the scene. A Georgia State Patrol Post 7 trooper in Toccoa investigated the wreckage. The soldier accused Evett of not yielding while turning left, of not being careful and of tire violations.

