Action in Jackson, the Festival of Angels begins tonight | Washington County News





WASHINGTON COUNTY Whether in Jackson or West Bend, there’s a ton of fun to be had this weekend, as Action in Jackson in Jackson Park and the Festival of Angels at Holy Angels Parish in West Bend kick off tonight . The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the two-day Action in Jackson event at Jackson Park, W204-N16901 Jackson Drive, today and Saturday. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Action in Jackson features live musical performances, a carnival, food like hot buttered sweetcorn, free live music, a car show, raffle, a police and fire kickball game, a auction of wood carvings, fireworks, games and other entertainment. Get daily updates from Daily News delivered straight to your inbox. REGISTER Wenzel Amazements is hosting the carnival, with wristband discounts from 5-9 p.m. today and 1-5 p.m. Saturday. Highlights tonight include a fish fry from 4:30-9 p.m. and live performances by The New Revue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Steve Beguhn (“American Idol” Season 10) from 7:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday includes more than 15 hours of activities. A Moonlighters Snowmobile Club pancake breakfast starts the day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The annual car show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Jackson Park & ​​Rec Dancers will perform live from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by Pineapple Daddy & Coconuts from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Events continue Saturday afternoon with the annual kickball game between Jackson police and firefighters from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Police will try to pick up the slack after losing to firefighters last year. The group Divergent Trio will provide the music from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. On Saturday evening, the woodcarving auction will begin at 6 p.m. sharp. All pieces on site will be auctioned off. The band The Nix will perform live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will overlap with a fireworks display, which is expected to begin around dusk. The fireworks are sponsored by the John and Marian Kruepke family. According to the Jackson Historical Society, the first community celebration of Action in Jackson took place on August 16–17, 1947, making this year the 76th anniversary celebration of the village event. Highlights of this inaugural event included water fights between the Barton Fire Department and the Cedarburg Fire Department and dancing at Schneiders Dance Hall to music by the Harvey Krueger Orchestra. There was also a big parade, stunts and dancing at Schneiders to the music of the Gel Fisher Orchestra. Holy Angels Parish will hold its annual Angel Festival from 5 p.m. today until 9 p.m. Sunday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave. in West Bend. Tonight there will be free Rebel Grace entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m., rides, games, and food and drink, according to the event’s website. There will also be fingerlings available for purchase while supplies last. The event offers free entertainment with no cover charge for all three days. On Saturday there will be wristbands for purchase which will allow unlimited rides during opening hours. Back in the Day Dan Bertler will perform from 1-3:30 p.m. and Five Card Studs will perform at 7 p.m. Bingo games begin at 5:30 p.m. On the last day of the festival, Sunday, there will be a polka mass at 11 a.m. (bring a chair), with a plate of chicken available after mass. Squeeze Box featuring Ted Lange and Molly B will perform at 12:30 p.m. and the Barnyard Adventure Show will begin at 2 p.m. Bingo games will begin Sunday afternoon. Other festival highlights include daily silent auctions, a raffle with more than $5,000 in cash prizes and many other prizes, according to the website. The draw will take place on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The Festival of Angels is an important fundraiser for the parish. For more information, visit hawb.org/festival.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gmtoday.com/daily_news/news/action-in-jackson-festival-of-angels-begin-tonight/article_94d94d50-c15b-591b-9615-580ab4dda4d6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos