Action in Jackson, the Festival of Angels begins tonight | Washington County News

WASHINGTON COUNTY Whether in Jackson or West Bend, there’s a ton of fun to be had this weekend, as Action in Jackson in Jackson Park and the Festival of Angels at Holy Angels Parish in West Bend kick off tonight .
The Jackson Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the two-day Action in Jackson event at Jackson Park, W204-N16901 Jackson Drive, today and Saturday. The event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. today and 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
Action in Jackson features live musical performances, a carnival, food like hot buttered sweetcorn, free live music, a car show, raffle, a police and fire kickball game, a auction of wood carvings, fireworks, games and other entertainment.
Wenzel Amazements is hosting the carnival, with wristband discounts from 5-9 p.m. today and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Highlights tonight include a fish fry from 4:30-9 p.m. and live performances by The New Revue from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Steve Beguhn (“American Idol” Season 10) from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
Saturday includes more than 15 hours of activities. A Moonlighters Snowmobile Club pancake breakfast starts the day from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The annual car show will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Jackson Park & Rec Dancers will perform live from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m., followed by Pineapple Daddy & Coconuts from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Events continue Saturday afternoon with the annual kickball game between Jackson police and firefighters from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Police will try to pick up the slack after losing to firefighters last year. The group Divergent Trio will provide the music from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday evening, the woodcarving auction will begin at 6 p.m. sharp. All pieces on site will be auctioned off. The band The Nix will perform live from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and will overlap with a fireworks display, which is expected to begin around dusk. The fireworks are sponsored by the John and Marian Kruepke family.
According to the Jackson Historical Society, the first community celebration of Action in Jackson took place on August 16–17, 1947, making this year the 76th anniversary celebration of the village event. Highlights of this inaugural event included water fights between the Barton Fire Department and the Cedarburg Fire Department and dancing at Schneiders Dance Hall to music by the Harvey Krueger Orchestra. There was also a big parade, stunts and dancing at Schneiders to the music of the Gel Fisher Orchestra.
Holy Angels Parish will hold its annual Angel Festival from 5 p.m. today until 9 p.m. Sunday at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave. in West Bend.
Tonight there will be free Rebel Grace entertainment starting at 7:30 p.m., rides, games, and food and drink, according to the event’s website. There will also be fingerlings available for purchase while supplies last. The event offers free entertainment with no cover charge for all three days.
On Saturday there will be wristbands for purchase which will allow unlimited rides during opening hours. Back in the Day Dan Bertler will perform from 1-3:30 p.m. and Five Card Studs will perform at 7 p.m. Bingo games begin at 5:30 p.m.
On the last day of the festival, Sunday, there will be a polka mass at 11 a.m. (bring a chair), with a plate of chicken available after mass. Squeeze Box featuring Ted Lange and Molly B will perform at 12:30 p.m. and the Barnyard Adventure Show will begin at 2 p.m. Bingo games will begin Sunday afternoon.
Other festival highlights include daily silent auctions, a raffle with more than $5,000 in cash prizes and many other prizes, according to the website. The draw will take place on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
The Festival of Angels is an important fundraiser for the parish. For more information, visit hawb.org/festival.