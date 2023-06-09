Nushrat Bharuchas Mahindra Thar to Kim Sharmas Tata Nano

Many people are familiar with luxury cars owned by Bollywood celebrities. While the majority of Bollywood actresses prefer to be chauffeured in their luxury sedans and SUVs, many actresses are also seen driving or being chauffeured in some of the lowliest vehicles popular among the popular masses. Here are some of the Bollywood actresses and their humble pick of common cars owned by their garages:

Nushrat Bharucha

Mahindra Thar

The Mahindra Thar is an excellent choice for those looking for a unique and niche lifestyle SUV without wanting to spend a significant amount of money on a luxury vehicle. Even celebrities have fallen in love with the appeal of the Mahindra Thar, including Nushrat Bharucha. The actress owns a Mahindra Thar in a captivating Rocky Beige color.

South Malini

MG Hector

Renowned for its remarkable road presence, abundance of features and impressive space, the Hector is MG’s best-selling SUV. As soon as it was released, many celebrities were seduced by its flashy look and became proud owners of this vehicle. Notably, Hema Malini also joined the ranks by acquiring a silver Hector.

Esha Gupta

Ford Ecosport

During its heyday, the Ford Ecosport reigned as one of the best-selling compact SUVs in the Indian automotive market, thanks to its rugged appeal and enjoyable driving dynamics. It even got a place in the garages of various Bollywood celebrities. Among them is Esha Gupta, who owns a stylish blue colored Ecosport.

Sarah Ali Khan

Compass Jeep/Maruti Suzuki Alto

Despite her star status and being a member of one of the Indian royal families, Sara Ali Khan maintains a modest car collection compared to other celebrities. The actress owns several vehicles that are seen more often among the masses than celebrities. Among the most notable are the Honda CR-V, the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the Jeep Compass.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jeep Compass

When launched in India, the Jeep Compass was an instant hit, captivating the country with its reputation as a rugged and accessible SUV from the world-famous Jeep brand. Jacqueline Fernandez also joined the ranks of proud owners and purchased a bright red Compass in 2018.

Rhea Chakravarthy

Jeep Compass

Rhea Chakravarthy, another Bollywood actress, also acquired a Jeep Compass for herself. She is frequently seen driving an elegant gray-colored compass, which appears to be her only vehicle.

Shraddha Kapoor

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Breeze

It may come as a surprise to many that a Bollywood celebrity would opt for a Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as their wheel choice. However, it is quite amazing to find out that actress Shraddha Kapoor owns a Vitara Brezza, and to add to that, it is a very ordinary white color. She is sometimes seen driving it. Although the actress has a few luxury vehicles in her garage.

Malaika Arora

Toyota Innova Crystal

In 2021, Malaika Arora suffered a serious car accident when her Range Rover collided with a bus on the Mumbai-Pune Express highway. Fortunately, she survived the incident. Alongside her Range Rover, the actress also owns a Toyota Innova Crysta, a vehicle loved by many for its exceptional comfort and ride quality.

Sonakshi Sinha

Hyundai Crete