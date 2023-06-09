Choctaw Nation Announces Labor Day Festival Entertainment | The American Antlers
The 2023 Choctaw Labor Day Festival concert lineup will feature some of the biggest names in classic country and gospel. This year, the festival takes place September 1-3 at the historic grounds of the Choctaw Capitol at Tvshka Homma.
GRAMMY-winning Diamond Rio will headline the festival on September 2, alongside platinum artist Neal McCoy opening the show.
On September 3, the new Dove Awards Artist of the Year, Zach Williams, will take the stage. GRAMMY Award-winning Christian artist Jason Crabb returns to the Labor Day festival. In addition, that evening, the Mark Trammel Quartet and the Kingsmen Quartet will perform.
Diamond Rio became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band’s first nine albums sold over 10 million copies with hits like One More Day and How Your Love Makes Me Feel. A 10th album, I Made It has just been released, while Diamond Rio is celebrating its 30th anniversary.
Rocker turned Christian artist Zach Williamss single”there was jesus” included a duet withDolly Partonand his song “Up There, Down Here” was covered by a contestant on American Idol Season 21.
In addition to winning a GRAMMY, Christian artist Jason Crabb was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the Gospel Music Associations, in addition to receiving Song of the Year.
Admission is free and open to the public. Performances will take place in the outdoor amphitheater. Garden chairs are welcome. Festival schedules will be continuously updated. For information, visithttps://www.choctawnation.com/labor-day.
The Choctaw Nation is the third largest Indian nation in the United States with over 212,000 tribal members and over 12,000 associates. This ancient people have an oral tradition dating back over 13,000 years. The first tribe on the Trail of Tears, its historic reservation boundaries are in the southeast corner of Oklahoma, covering 10,923 square miles. The vision of the Choctaw Nations, Living the Chahta Spirit of Faith, Family and Culture, is evident as it continues to focus on creating opportunities for growth and prosperity. For more information on the Choctaw Nation, its culture, heritage and traditions, visitwww.choctawnation.com.
