How Bollywood’s LGBTQ+ Agenda Carefully Ignores Trans Men





When Omar*, now 27, watched the hit sports drama Chak De! India for the first time in 2007, he felt an immediate connection with Komal Chautala. Her rough and tough demeanor as a hockey player, her plaid button-up shirts, and her fringed haircut made her feel like she was looking at herself in a mirror. Like Chautala, Omar was a national-level athlete, wore a bottle green plaid shirt and sported a cropped haircut. For most of his childhood, people even called him Komal Chautala. Omar saw a version of himself in Chautala, except she was not a transgender man. Not all male females are, but the character spoke to a closeted transgender man who grew up in India. However, in the end, like in all Bollywood films, the character of Chautalas conforms to traditional gender norms and wears a sari during the World Cup ceremony. Omar identified with the character so much that he ended up humiliating himself five years later by wearing a sari during his high school farewell in 2012. Chautala was Omar’s guiding light, and he did exactly what he wanted. she does in the movie. Over the years, Bollywood has normalized corny romances, emotionally abusive relationships, unrealistic expectations of beauty and toxic masculinity, with little regard for inclusivity. Over the past decade or so, the industry has begun to seriously address LGBTQ issues, but a trend has quickly emerged. My brother… Nikhil (2005) (an outlier for its time)Aligarh (2016)Kapoor & Sons (2016) andShubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) focused on gay men.Fire (1996)Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (2019) andBadhaai Do (2022) featured lesbians. to shiver (1991)Tamana (1997)sangharsh (1999)Hope (2013)Murder 2 (2013) andLaxmmi Bomb (2020) included trans-female characters. No matter how much stereotypy, transfemininity andhijrah (people who are assigned male at birth but identify as female or neither male nor female) have always found representation in Hindi cinema, but trans male characters remain notable for their absence in Bollywood’s LGBTQ+ Representation Program. The only movie that tried to focus on a positive narrative around transgender identity is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021). But a cis-woman actress starred as a post-transition trans woman, who lives a life as a normal woman, works as a Zumba trainer, and falls in love with a man. Trans rights activists slammed the filmmakers for casting a cis woman and featuring a rosy transitional image where the character simply swallows pills once in a while. The lead actor is called a trans girl instead of the commonly used term transwoman, reflecting how Bollywood can make an entire movie about a sensitive issue and yet sound deaf. Unfortunately, the filmmakers get away with it because India doesn’t have a strong national agency or organization that cares about representational issues when it comes to LGBTQIA+ characters. Bollywood films are produced for mass entertainment and reflect society at large, and the absence of trans male characters on celluloid speaks volumes about the lives they lead in the shadows.

