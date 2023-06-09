‘Breaking Bad’ actor and comedian Mike Batayeh dies at 52

Mike Batayeh, a comedian and actor who has appeared on several television shows, including the acclaimed hit “breaking Bad“, died, announced his family. He was 52 years old.

Batayeh died of a “massive heart attack” at his home on June 1, his five sisters said in a statement to CBS News on Friday. His manager told CBS News he died in his sleep.

“He was a kind, sensitive, intelligent and gifted soul,” the Batayeh sisters said. “It is such a devastating loss of a huge life and Mike will be missed by us and so many in all parts of the world.”

‘Breaking Bad’ fans knew Batayeh as Dennis Markowski, the manager of an industrial laundromat who served as a front for a meth lab in the award-winning show starring Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn And Aaron Paul. Batayeh played the role for three episodes in seasons #4 and 5, according to IMDb.

Batayeh has appeared in several other television shows, including “CSI: Miami”, “JAG” and “Everybody Loves Raymond”. He also appeared in Adam Sandler’s film “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan”.

As a comedian, Batayeh has performed in the United States as well as the Middle East, and he was in a comedy special for Showtime Arabia, according to his sisters’ statement. He also performed at a comedy festival in Amman, the Jordanian capital, at the invitation of the Jordanian royal family, according to the statement.

He was predeceased by his sister Jeannie and her parents.

