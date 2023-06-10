Entertainment
PHOTOS: Indiana Jones: Destiny’s Lair opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In anticipation of the opening of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate”, Set for US theatrical release June 30, a new limited-time beverage outpost has opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, The Den of Destiny promises ‘rare antiques’ and ‘refreshing libations’ “. Patrons will instantly recognize the iconic tunes from the Indiana Jones movie franchise played outside and inside the bar. If you’re thinking of stopping here for a cocktail, we have a full review of all 3 drinks.
This new bar is located in the former Indiana Jones Adventure Outpost store, which closed in March 2020. It is located off Echo Lake near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular.
A number of themed items were already there, but they added props from the new movie, which are mostly housed in display cases.
Inside the Lair of Fate
Customers will immediately notice certain costume items in the bar, including Indy’s signature fedora. There are also a number of movie props and curios to look at while you prepare to place your order.
Models of Indiana Jones and Helena Shaw in their costumes from the film are in the center of the space.
There are a few displays as patrons wait to approach the bar. The queue for the bar was empty. The bar opens at 10 a.m.
Some other artifacts and accessories may look familiar to eagle-eyed visitors or refer to exotic destinations, perhaps including the Dial of Destiny itself.
The ancient bronze chest seems to be a bad omen.
It looks like Helena Shaw just missed out on a draw.
Maps and travel posters dot the walls. You might recognize some of the artwork, as it’s also in Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar at Disney Springs.
You can even browse Indiana Jones merchandise.
The bar is expected to be open until August 15. Read our cocktail reviews.
Fate’s Lair Exterior
Shaded standing tables are also available for thirsty customers. It was more recently the location of a Chip & Dale Rescue Rangers & Greet meet. Chip and Dale moved out to make room.
Chip & Dale have moved to the former FastPass distribution area nearby.
Are you planning to visit the Indiana Jones Den of Destiny?
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18. It will hit theaters on June 30.
The MPAA rates the film PG-13. According to their classification, the note is due to sequences of violence and action, language and smoking. While the rating itself doesn’t add much to what can be expected in the fifth and final film, it’s an interesting reminder that the second film in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom , was a primary catalyst (alongside Gremlins) that led the MPAA to create the PG-13 rating in the first place.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will take place in 1969, in the middle of the space race. Indiana Jones will once again encounter his old enemy, the Nazis. Voller is a villain inspired by Wernher von Braun, a real-life Nazi turned NASA engineer.
THE The film’s trailer and artwork debuted in December. A second teaser for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate premiered during Super Bowl LVII.
Harrison Ford, now 80, said it would be Indiana Jones’ last film.
Before the full title of the film is announced, Empire shared behind-the-scenes photos and interviews with the cast last November.
It’s full of adventure, full of laughter, full of real emotions. And it’s complex and sneaky, Ford said at the time. Shooting this one was hard and long and arduous. But I’m very happy with the film we have.
Rumor has it that an Indiana Jones TV series could be in development for Disney+. It’s still unclear if the storyline for this series would be a prequel to the movies, set somewhere in the franchise’s narrative, or follow a completely new character rather than Henry Jones Jr. If this series is expanded, it wouldn’t be the first TV show. about Indiana Jones. In 1992-93, The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles aired on ABC. Harrison Ford made an appearance in one episode.
