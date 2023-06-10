Spider-man: Through the Spider-verse – Portsmouth Daily Times





Happy Saturday! I have good and bad news for you. The bad news…. we won’t be reviewing Fast X this week. I know, I said we would, but we have so many movies! We have a slot! I promise that at some point I will. For the family. However, this week is also exciting! We are back in the Marvel Universe!!! We have Spiderman. Thinking of ANOTHER spider-man movie? Stay with me. It is an animated film. No, not a children’s cartoon. The first Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse movie was released in 2018. It is considered one of the best superhero movies ever made. The visuals were a mix of computer-animated and hand-drawn comic-style animations. It made the first film feel like watching a comic book come to life. I had never seen anything like it before. Truly cutting new clothes in a dull animation world. Also, this CAST! One of my favorite actors is Jake Johnson. Many of you know this name for a TV show called New Girl. He’s so funny and the self-deprecating humor is hilarious! In this series of films, he is a Spider-man version but Peter B. Parker. Imagine a Spider-man who has crippling depression. Someone who lost Mary Jane (his love) and eats too much pizza. He is the reluctant mentor in the first film. The sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been said to be bigger, and even better, as a game-changer again for the animation format. Would it be? On the movie. We open with an alternate universe and Gwen Stacy (Steinfield) struggles to adjust to life with a hard-nosed father. His best friend and this universe’s Peter Parker has been killed and his superhero alter ego Spider-Woman is blamed. He misses his friend Miles Morales/Spider-man (Moore) but cannot access his universe. Gwen (Steinfield) hears about an attack at the Guggenheim Museum and sets out to arrest it. Then without warning. This film TAKES OFF. We meet Jess Drew (Rae) who is ANOTHER version of Spider-Woman and Miguel O’Hara/Spider-Man 2099 (Isaac) and they try to stop this enemy as well. But how can these come into this universe?? They have watches that allow them to travel through portals. I hope you see where this leads. Eventually they all come together. What I will say though is that the opening sequence and the fight before the title even hits the screen is absolutely amazing. This film takes off like a ball and it does not stop. As I mentioned earlier, this was supposed to be a game-changer for the animation genre… it is. The visuals even mix in live action which I have never seen before. The cast is as wonderful as the last film with one caveat. There’s not enough Jake Johnson! He turned the real number and everyone’s hopes and dreams into a superhero. Here he is left behind for an even smaller character than the last film. It doesn’t change the story being INCREDILE, the soundtrack works from start to finish as well as the visuals. There are so many shocking turns and so many mixed changes in film scope, film type and film speed. I need to watch this movie again. If you are an animation fan. Watch this movie. These movies will never be the same again. I hope if there is a 3rd movie. Bring Jake Johnson back to a more prominent role like the first film. 4 out of 5 stars

