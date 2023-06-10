Bollywood roundup: Zeenat Aman, Vicky Kaushal, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more…





Mumbai– Actress Zeenat Aman, who set Instagram on fire with her quirky posts, is battling the heat and inviting suggestions for staying cool this summer. Actress Zeenat Aman, who set Instagram on fire with her quirky posts, is battling the heat and inviting suggestions for staying cool this summer. The actress recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo of herself from the movie ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’. The photo shared by Zeenat showed her lying on the floor in a red and green outfit from the film. She wears silver anklets and bracelets and smiles with her eyes closed. She captioned it, “It’s hot, hot, hot. Get inspired by Rupaa, here’s a way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?” As she posted the photo, several members of the film fraternity flooded the comments with praise for the actress. Renowned designer Manish Malhotra gushed: “You were gorgeous in the rustic look movie and I love the music in the movie.” Actor Sanjay Kapoor became nostalgic as he recalled watching “Satyam Shivam Sundaram” with Raj Kapoor’s youngest son, Rajiv Kapoor, Chimpu nearly 20 times. He wrote, “Chimpu and I have seen SSS 20 times in RK (Raj Kapoor), still remember Uncle Raj put your photos in Loni of your look test which looked great.” In response to Sanjay Kapoor, Zeenat Aman wrote: “20 times! Wow. THANKS.” Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut in February. She continues to share thoughts on topics ranging from parenthood to celebrity privacy.

Vicky, Sara-star ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ collects Rs 37.4 cr in first week Mumbai– Actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s latest release, ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, fetched Rs 37.4 crore in its first week. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar saw a descent open with Rs 5.49 crore, on Day 1 on June 2. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted: “#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke ends week 1 on an impressive note. Fri 5.49 cr, Sat 7.20 cr, Sun 9.90 cr, Mon 4.14 cr, Tue 3.87 cr, Wed 3.51 cr, Thu 3.24 cr. Total: a, 37.35 cr. # Indian Affairs. #Box office.” According to Adarsh, the film is expected to dominate Week 2, until Prabhas’ “Adipurush” star hits the big screen on June 16. Adarsh ​​said, “Weekend business should trend up again, hopefully it should cross the 50 credits mark by Sunday night. #ZHZB numbers are sure to increase. instilling hope and confidence in directors of *mid-range films* to think theatrical, instead of going the direct route to digital. Starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the film revolves around Kapil and Somya, a happily married couple from Indore who live in a common family and decide to divorce one day. Things don’t go as planned when their family finds out, and thus begins a comedy of errors. “It’s at 30 that real adultery hits you,” says Tamannaah Bhatia Mumbai– Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has two upcoming streaming releases, believes that real adulthood begins once people enter their thirties. The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming show “Jee Karda” which follows the very story of friends navigating the chaos of life in their thirties. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who has two upcoming streaming releases, believes that real adulthood begins once people enter their thirties. The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming streaming show “Jee Karda” which follows the very story of friends navigating the chaos of life in their thirties. Tamannaah, who plays Lavanya on the show, said she “deeply bonded” with the show’s characters as they face the challenges of peer pressure, both in college and at school. , and even in their thirties. The actress said: “It’s 30 when the real adult hits you. This show offers insight into the lives of people struggling with the trials and tribulations of adulthood, showing how they navigate through At its core, Jee Karda is a fun slice of life with a dash of drama, offering a reflection of the lives we lead. The show, which also stars Aashim Gulati, Suhail Nayyar, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Sayan Banerjee and Samvedna Suwalka, was directed by Arunima Sharma and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. aJee Karda’ will be released on June 15 on Prime Video. Tamannaah also has “Lust Stories 2” in the pipeline in which she will be seen with Vijay Varma. Sonnalli Seyggal and her husband Ashesh Sajnani have a star-studded reception Mumbai– Newlyweds Sonnalli Seyggal and Ashesh Sajnani hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends and loved ones on Thursday evening. Several celebrities from the film, TV and OTT world including Director Luv Ranjan and Comedian Sumona Chakraborty in Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Nushrat Bharuka, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Varun Sharna, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Vardhan Puri and Raai Laxmi, attended the reception. Sonnalli looked regal in a shimmering silver lehenga; Ashesh opted for a black and white ensemble. The duo literally shines in the photos. The duo exchanged vows at a gurdwara at Santa Cruz West in Mumbai on Wednesday. For the special day, Sonnalli wore a pastel pink saree. She accentuated her bridal look with a pink chooda, silver kaleeras and silver and diamond jewelry. Ashesh appeared in an off-white sherwani. He paired his outfit with a pink turban. Sonnalli rose to fame in 2011 with Luv Ranjan’s “Pyaar Ka Punchnama”. After starring in ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’, she acted in movies such as ‘High Jack’, ‘Ishq Da Rog’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di’. Before entering the film industry, she was a ramp model and also competed in the Miss India World pageant. Kajol archives all photos and takes a break from social media Mumbai– Bollywood actress Kajol said she is “facing one of the toughest trials” and is taking a break from social media. On Friday, Kajol archived all of her photos from Instagram, which means she temporarily hid her photos. She only has one message, which reads: “Faced with one of the most difficult trials of my life.” She wrote for the caption: “Taking a break from social media.” It’s unclear why she’s taking a break, however, fans claim it’s a promotional ploy for her upcoming project ‘The Good Wife’. However, many even showed their support for the actress. “I send you all my love. Take your time. We will be there,” one said. Another wrote: “Waiting for your return.” One of them professed his love and said, “We love you.” One user called it “You are my best motivation”. The Indian adaptation of “The Good Wife” titled “The Good Wife – Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka” has Kajol playing the role of a lawyer. The original series, “The Good Wife”, was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianewengland.com/bollywood-roundup-zeenat-aman-vicky-kaushal-tamannaah-bhatia-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos