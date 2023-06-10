SRK lookalike Suraj Kumar takes the internet by storm: If I ever meet Shah Rukh Khan, I know I’m going to crumble | Bollywood





Shah Rukh Khans lookalike Suraj Kumar had the time of his life when he was recently stung spending time with family at India Gate in the capital, and his photos went viral and took over Internet. India Gate’s Suraj Kumars videos went viral when people started comparing him to Shah Rukh from the 90s. Talking to us the 22 year old who would instantly remind you of 90s SRK can’t contain his excitement as he says I often go to India Gate to shoot videos it’s my go to place to make coils. I like to emulate angry SRK and stage his movie scenes like Darr And To install Baazigar. Not just a lookalike, Suraj is also an ardent SRK fan and loves watching his movies, mostly from the 90s. More than the new ones, I love revisiting and watching his old work — Baazigar, Deewana, Yes Boss, Chamatkar, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman And Maya Memsab. The style he had back then was unmatched. Unka bolne ka tareeka, unke baal, unka dance, unka haklaana… you don’t see all that in his new films. That’s why my imitations are also from his films of the 90s, which he shares. Suraj, however, reveals that the response and love he is getting right now was not the case a few years ago. At first, when I behaved like Shah Rukh in public places, people thought I was crazy. They would laugh at me, he says, adding: After a few videos went viral on social media, they started recognizing what I do. Now people come up to me and take selfies. They tell me ki aap 90s ke Shah Rukh lagte ho. And because I want to be an actor like him, a lot of people have advised me to build muscle like him. Originally from Jharkhand, Suraj left home six years ago with a dream to meet SRK and follow his passion for acting. Currently living in Delhi, he says, My family has never supported me. Toh apne papa ki pocket se kuch paise chori karke main mumbai aa gaya. I wanted to meet Shah Rukh Khan and be an actor like him, he continues, I would go to Mannat every day, but I haven’t had the opportunity to meet him yet. Agar kabhi Shah Rukh mujhse mile, principal toh rona shuru kardunga. Ask him how it all started, Suraj goes back in time and says it was when his classmates started pointing out his uncanny resemblance to SRK. Main fan toh unka hamesha se tha, growing up I also developed this interest in acting. But imitating him, or dancing like him or playing his dialogues… all of that started about six years ago with Tik Tok and making videos. But after he was banned, I switched to Instagram Reels, shares Suraj, who currently has 162,000 followers on Instagram. Although he hasn’t met SRK yet, Suraj doesn’t give up hope and, in fact, believes his dream would come true very soon. I feel like all my hard work has paid off as I have a movie starring (actor) Pulkit Samrat and I am going to Mumbai to shoot it by the end of this month. I was told to focus on work for now, and they will try to help me meet SRK. Actor banne ka sapna toh Poora ho gaya. Bas Shah Rukh se bhi milne ka sapna Poora ho jaye ab, toh main bahut khush ho jaaunga, he ends on a note of hope. ABOUT THE AUTHOR Delhi-based Syeda Eba Fatima writes about Bollywood, TV, OTT and music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City. …See the details

