Vivek Agnihotri on Bloody Daddy in free streaming: Bollywood celebrates his destruction





Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has expressed concern over the release of Shahid Kapoors’ latest film, bloody daddy, on the JioCinema platform for free. Agnihotri called this business model “crazy” and suggested it could potentially lead to the destruction of Bollywood. The film, which was released on June 9, gained attention due to its digital release strategy. Why would someone show a 200 cr film for free, asks Vivek Agnihotri In a tweet, Agnihotri asked why a movie with a budget of 200 crores would be made available for free. He expressed concern over the implications of such a model and lamented that Bollywood seemed to be celebrating its own downfall. He tweeted, Why would anyone show a 200 credit movie for free? What is this insane business model? His concerns prompted a response from a Twitter user who explained that it was the approach of the OTT platform, which offers content for free initially to attract a wider customer base. Eventually, they plan to introduce nominal fees while generating revenue through advertisements. The user also predicted that other OTT platforms would adopt a similar strategy, transforming the ad-free nature of OTT into a more commercialized medium resembling traditional television. (Twitter user reacted to Vivek Agnihotri’s question to watch Bloody Daddy for free on OTT | Image: THE SKIN DOCTOR\twitter) Vivek further engaged with the users’ explanation and questioned whether the 200 crore investment in the film could be considered as a form of advertising cost. This perspective resonated with many Twitter users who agreed with his assessment. (Vivek reacts to Twitter users’ explanations | Image: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri\twitter) Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy is a big budget OTT movie crafted with sequel potential. Zafar pointed out that the film didn’t compromise on its budget or scale to fit into the OTT format. He said he was confident that the film’s content would be well supported in the OTT space. The film features an ensemble cast including Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Rajeev Khandelwal. It is a remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless night and follows Shahid Kapoor’s character, Sumair, as he faces off against various adversaries during a turbulent night in Gurugram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/bollywood-news/vivek-agnihotri-questions-free-release-of-bloody-daddy-on-ott-calls-it-sad-news-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos