



It is interpreted by men and women who have given a lot for our country, who have sacrificed themselves, who have served…”

PHOENIX Actor Gary Sinise rose to fame in roles such as Lt. Dan Taylor in ‘Forrest Gump’, Ken Mattingly in ‘Apollo 13’ and Burt Hammersmith in ‘The Green Mile’. Sinise is now using her name to support unsung heroes on the theater stage who are American veterans. This weekend, you can join the cause of Sinises by joining the audience inside the Herberger Theater Center. It’s grounded in reality and rooted in real life, Sinise said. THE Gary Sinise Foundation presents the piece”Last Out: Elegy of a Green BeretFriday and Saturday at the Phoenix Theater. Sinise said this is the second leg of the six-city tour. It’s performed by men and women who have given so much for our country, who have sacrificed, who have served, so we try to support them by spreading the word, Sinise said. “Last Out” was written and is also performed by retired Lt. Col. Scott Mann. The other cast and behind-the-scenes staff are also made up of veterans and others related to military service. Storytelling is a way for veterans to heal, but it also helps to share the realities of war with civilians. We want them to tell their story, Sinise said. We want them to talk about what they’re going through because we want to help them heal. The Gary Sinise Foundation works to support veterans and their mental health. Sinise’s mission to combine art and veteran support dates back to his co-founding of Chicagos Steppenwolf Theater Company in 1974. He directed the Vietnam veteran drama “Tracers” in Steppenwolf in the 1980s. Decades later, he is now helping to support this new interpretation that is taking center stage by veterans who served in Afghanistan. It is very difficult for our soldiers who served there and sacrificed themselves, and saw friends and families lose loved ones, Sinise said. It is very difficult to process after 20 years of sacrifices in Afghanistan so that we can help them. Herberger performances of “Last Out” are Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 10 at 1 and 7 p.m. You can find tickets on the show site. Up to speed Keep up to date with the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

