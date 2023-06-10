Entertainment
Hollywood May Tell You Differently, But Reality Includes These 12 Examples Of Defensive Gun Use
Last month, the Health and Society Program at the University of Southern California, Hollywood released Trigger Warning: Firearms Guidelines for the Mediaa series of recommendations for the entertainment industry on how it should present firearms.
While some of these guidelines offer helpful suggestions, particularly on how the media should handle the subject of suicide, the publication is largely intended to motivate Hollywood to stigmatize legal gun ownership.
The guidelines are highly critical of any attempt to present the benefits of gun ownership, especially for victims of domestic violence. They include a section on the myth of the good guy with a gun and are awash with hotly contested (and often easily dispelled) talking points fabricated by gun control advocates.
USC guidelines may push Hollywood to change the rhetoric about guns, but nothing can change the facts: the right to keep and bear arms is an essential part of the natural and inalienable right of self-defense. And peaceful citizens rely on it all the time.
Almost every major study has found that Americans use their firearms in self-defense between500,000 and 3 million timeseach year, as recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, the most comprehensive study ever conducted on the issue concluded thatapproximately 1.6 million defensive uses of firearmsoccur every year in the United States.
For this reason,The daily signalpublishes a monthly feature highlighting some of the previous months many stories on the defensive use of firearms that you may have missed or may not have been nationally spotlighted. (Read other accounts heremonths and years past. You can also follow@DailyDGUon Twitter for daily highlights of recent defensive firearm uses.)
The examples below represent only a small portion of the reporting on defensive gun use we found in May. You can explore further using The Heritage Foundations Interactive Firearms Use Database. (The Daily Signal is Heritages’ multimedia news organization.)
- May 1, Beaumont, TX:Police said several would-be thieves assaulted a delivery driver, shooting him and seriously injuring him. The driver, however,returned fire with his own rifleto repel his attackers. Police arrested a suspect three weeks later for aggravated robbery and murderous driving.
- May 5, Murfreesboro, TN:Two armed intruders broke into a home, tasered the family dog and held the owner’s son at gunpoint, police said. THEthe owner recovered a firearmand fired several shots at the two intruders, killing one and wounding the other. The surviving suspect is charged with a host of crimes, including aggravated burglary and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- May 8, Coarsegold, CA:Police say an ex-boyfriend of the woman broke into her current residence andassaulted a male residentwith a knife, stabbing him in the head and chest. The man retrieved his handgun and shot his attacker, wounding him. The ex-boyfriend is charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
- May 10, Las Vegas:A drivershot and killed a gunmanwho attempted to hijack him as he fled from the police. Officers initially tried to arrest the man based on reports he was spray painting graffiti, but he fled when confronted. Officers saw a gun in the man’s hand and pursued him, but briefly lost sight of him after he ran into traffic. The man pointed his gun at passing cars, stopping a driver’s vehicle at gunpoint before his victim shot him, police said.
- May 11, Glendale, Arizona:Aowner shot and injureda knife-wielding burglar who tried to stab him after he was confronted during a break-in, police said. The owner told reporters he believed the same burglar broke into his garage and stole several items, including a bicycle. The injured suspect has been hospitalized and is expected to recover.
- May 12, Nichols, SC:Police say a landlord exchanged gunfire with a drunken man who, angry at being asked to leave,threatened the owner with a gun. The owner punched the drunk man in the face, then ran behind his own truck for cover as the other man shot him. He retrieved a loaded rifle from his truck and fired back until the man drove away, police said. Officers later arrested the man for attempted murder.
- May 15, Houston:A woman’s ex-boyfriend shot her as she arrived for work at a daycare center and then began shooting a man with her, police said. Both man and womanretaliated, hurting the ex-boyfriend. The woman was hospitalized in stable condition; his companion was not injured. The ex-boyfriend faces several criminal charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.
- May 20, Kirkland, Washington:When a father began to physically assault his son, a family friend living on the property tried to intervene, police said. The fatherthreatened to burn friends trailer, retrieved a gun and fired several shots into the ground near where her son was standing. The friend, fearing for everyone’s safety, grabbed his own pistol and shot the father in the arm, wounding him. The father faces multiple felony charges.
- May 24, Philadelphia:A legally armed woman defended herself from a manwho broke his car windowwith a crowbar during a road rage incident, once shooting the man in the groin, police said. Seriously injured, the attacker fled in his car, but the police found him several blocks away.
- May 24, Chicago:A retired police officer intervened as his neighbor was the victim of a carjacking by a gunman, trading gunfire with the carjacker until he fled, police said. The 78-year-old retired officer, whofired 12 roundsduring the exchange, told reporters that he intentionally kept two bullets unfired in case other assailants appeared. He suffered a minor injury; his neighbor was not injured.
- May 27, Memphis, Tennessee:Police said athe store owner shot and injured a gunmanwho attempted to hijack a driver just outside the business, then threatened customers and employees inside.
- May 29, Little Rock, Arkansas:A pregnant woman shot a manwho attacked her husbandas he was parking their car after a family outing on Remembrance Day, then began punching the woman in the face, police said. The husband, who suffered a broken rib, told reporters he was grateful his wife was armed and able to protect the family. Neither of their two children, present at the time, were injured.
USCs Trigger Warning Tells Entertainment Industry Leaders Your Stories Matter Because They Can Persuade [read: manipulate] viewers when it comes to their opinions on gun control.
Apparently far less important are the kinds of real-life stories such as those highlighted above, where peaceful Americans successfully use their guns to defend their lives and livelihoods.
These stories don’t fit the gun control narrative, but they certainly matter, too.
And we will continue to tell these stories, even if Hollywood won’t.
