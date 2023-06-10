‘Old Gods of Appalachia’ Podcast Live in Boulder, ‘agriCULTURE’ Exhibit Opens in Longmont & More – Boulder Daily Camera





TODAY Podcast The award-winning “Old Gods of Appalachia” podcast has over 12 million downloads, and its producers will tell bizarre horror stories, live and in person, during the audio drama broadcasts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder; $35 to $45; axs.com. Art Be the first to experience agriCULTURE Art Inspired by the Land, the new exhibit that is the result of pairing 15 local artists with Boulder County farmers, at a 6-8 p.m. reception Friday at the Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. The exhibit also has wall space at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art; $5 to $8; longmontcolorado.gov. Concert series Dance the night away with friends and strangers at the Downtown Summer Concert Series from 6-9 p.m. Friday, with local bands performing at 4th Avenue and Kimbark Street, Longmont; free; centre-villelongmont.com. WEEKEND Pride Celebrate the LGBTQ community at the annual Boulders Pride Festival and Parade, featuring a pride march, food and festivities, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Boulder Civic Park, 1236 Canyon Blvd., Boulder; free; boulderdowntown.com. Acoustic trio Forced to share a home during the COVID lockdown, musicians Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo and Rick Mitarotonda formed the acoustic project Orebolo, a side project born out of their Connecticut jam band Goose; 7 p.m. Saturday at Chautauqua Auditorium, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder; $44.50 to $84.50; chautauqua.com. mountain music Members of Colorado’s gritty mountain band Leadville Cherokee found creative kinship while in college in the Rockies, and they’ll be joined by the Dylan Kishner Band and The Diabolics for an 8 p.m. show on Saturday at the Fox Theater, 1135 13th St., Rock; $15 to $18; axs.com. Dance Denver Conservatory of Dance advanced students perform a mix of ballet, jazz, and modern choreography in Triple Bill, performed at noon and 4 p.m. Sundays at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder; $30; thedairy.org. COMING the bard The Colorado Shakespeare Festival kicks off its 65th season of theater under the stars with the witty comedy Much Ado About Nothing, premiering at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, opening at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and various dates through August 13 at the Mary Rippon Outdoor Theater on the CU campus in Boulder; $29 to $85; cupresents.org. FREE Wildlife Seniors can enjoy a brief hike and learn how prairie dogs are an integral part of our plains ecosystems from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday with volunteers from Boulder County Parks and Open Spaces. The event is free, but registration is required and the location of the hike is indicated during registration. Call 303-678-6214 for more information. CHILDREN Train journey Choo Choo ! The Tebo train is back and kids can take a free ride from 9:30-11:00 weekdays along the Boulders Pearl Street Outdoor Mall. Meet at 1242 Pearl St. Learn more online at boulderdowntown.com.

